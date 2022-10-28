Annual Market Monster Mash returns to Danville

Danville Parks and Recreation will host the annual Market Monster Mash from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Danville Community Market.

Attendees will be able to participate in trunk-or-treat, face painting, caricatures, a photo booth and more.

“We're so excited to be able to host our biggest Market Monster Mash yet,” said Taylor Roberts, special events coordinator. “With more trunks than ever before, we know the community will have an amazing time at this well-loved event.”

Visitors attending the Market Monster Mash should be aware that parts of downtown will be closed to allow for the safety of pedestrians walking through the area. Craghead Street — from Jackson Street to Deboe Street — will be closed starting at 4 p.m. the day of the event. Visitors to the River District area are encouraged to park in the highlighted areas as shown in the image below.

Those with questions regarding Market Monster Mash may call 434-857-3384 or email taylor.roberts@danvilleva.gov.