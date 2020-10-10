Another COVID-19 death added in Danville marks sixth straight day of at least one fatality reported

An organization tasked with tracking COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities reports at least 23 of the 48 total deaths in the district occurred at those facilities. The Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force lists three facilities in Danville with recent outbreaks: Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center, Roman Eagle Memorial Home and Brookdale Danville Piedmont.

Brookdale was the only center classified with an outbreak in progress, according to Saturday's data.

Outbreak drives up caseload

Since March, the local health district has recorded 2,148 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus: 1,042 in Danville and 1,142 in Pittsylvania County.

Driven at least in part by an outbreak at Danville City Jail that had infected at least 100 inmates and employees as of Friday, the average number of daily new cases in the local district has risen to about 26. By comparison, a summer surge sent that figure to about 30, but by late last month it was down to about 13 new cases a day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many regions are the state are seeing an increase in cases, however it's not enough to define as a trend, Spillman said.