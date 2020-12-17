Another COVID-19 death reported in Danville as three new outbreaks emerge in district

The Pittsylvania Danville Health District added to its COVID-19 death toll the same day three new outbreaks were revealed by the Virginia Department of Health.
A Danville woman 80 or older became the 87th resident in the local health district to die of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, data released Thursday morning showed.
Beyond simple demographic information, very little is known to the public when a person dies of COVID-19. Even the date of death is a relative mystery because it likely occurred weeks before it appears in a daily dashboard update by the health department. Health workers must first receive a death certificate before officially counting it as COVID-19 fatality.
Deaths, along with cases, are assigned to a person's place of residence.
On Thursday, the district's caseload increased by 37 for a total of 4,303. One additional hospitalization was noted in Danville.
Outbreaks
The health department also added three more local outbreaks. One in a correctional facility appears to be at Danville's Adult Detention Center. Earlier this week, Frank Mardavich, the facility's director, confirmed to the Register & Bee that seven inmates had tested positive for COVID-19.
This marks the first reported outbreak at the facility, which is located off South Boston Road, next to Danville Public Works. The first person tested positive on Dec. 7 after experiencing mild symptoms.
Because health workers must verify the outbreaks, the details don't immediately appear in daily online data. For example, the first outbreak at a K-12 school in the district didn't show up until last week. That outbreak at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Danville, confirmed by health department spokesperson Robert Parker, dates back to positive results received around Thanksgiving.
On Thursday morning, another K-12 outbreak appeared. An email seeking details from the health department wasn't immediately returned.
The third outbreak appeared in the congregate setting category, but specific details are not revealed to the public. That section includes a wide range of social settings, such as family gatherings, churches and businesses.
A total of new 111 cases were linked to outbreaks when the three new ones were reported Thursday.
Health care workers
Infections among health care workers have increased by 26 during the past week. Some of those cases are impacting operations at Sovah Health in Danville and Martinsville.
Fifty-five staff members at the two hospitals are currently not reporting to work because they have tested positive, have been exposed to COVID-19 or are awaiting test results.
On Wednesday, Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, the market chief medical officer at Sovah Health, said following guidance from the CDC and Virginia Department of Health is the best way for people to protect themselves and their loved ones. That guidance is centered on wearing a mask, frequently washing hands and avoiding large gatherings.
“While we all have personal opinions about COVID-19, we must listen to what our clinical experts tell us,” she wrote in an email. “We can’t stress enough how important it is for everyone in our community to practice these behaviors.”
Thursday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Danville
|2,041
|56
|158
|Pittsylvania County
|2,262
|31
|120
|Halifax County
|969
|26
|25
|Mecklenburg County
|1,139
|37
|58
|Henry County
|2,259
|45
|196
|Martinsville
|871
|45
|196
|Virginia
|296,093
|4,553
|16,503
