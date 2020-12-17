Another COVID-19 death reported in Danville as three new outbreaks emerge in district

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because health workers must verify the outbreaks, the details don't immediately appear in daily online data. For example, the first outbreak at a K-12 school in the district didn't show up until last week. That outbreak at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Danville, confirmed by health department spokesperson Robert Parker, dates back to positive results received around Thanksgiving.

On Thursday morning, another K-12 outbreak appeared. An email seeking details from the health department wasn't immediately returned.

The third outbreak appeared in the congregate setting category, but specific details are not revealed to the public. That section includes a wide range of social settings, such as family gatherings, churches and businesses.

A total of new 111 cases were linked to outbreaks when the three new ones were reported Thursday.

Health care workers

Infections among health care workers have increased by 26 during the past week. Some of those cases are impacting operations at Sovah Health in Danville and Martinsville.

Fifty-five staff members at the two hospitals are currently not reporting to work because they have tested positive, have been exposed to COVID-19 or are awaiting test results.