Another COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Averett's north campus Dec. 4

The Virginia Health Department is continuing its effort to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots for Dan River Region residents with another clinic planned Dec. 4.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has deployed several of these community clinics this month and most recently introduced the availability of doses for inoculations for those ages 5 and above.

The next event — set from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 at Averett University's north campus — will offer first, second and booster doses at no cost to the public.

The Pfizer version is available to anyone 5 and older, according to a health department news release. Those 18 and older may choose either the Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

The health department highly recommends appointments for children to reduce wait times, however walk-ins are welcome.

To register, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov. If residents experience issues registering, they may call 877-VAX-IN-VA.

Those with an appointment should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the slotted time, the release stated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}