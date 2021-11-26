 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Averett's north campus Dec. 4
0 Comments
alert top story
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICE

Another COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Averett's north campus Dec. 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Health Department is continuing its effort to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots for Dan River Region residents with another clinic planned Dec. 4.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has deployed several of these community clinics this month and most recently introduced the availability of doses for inoculations for those ages 5 and above.

The next event — set from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 at Averett University's north campus — will offer first, second and booster doses at no cost to the public.

The Pfizer version is available to anyone 5 and older, according to a health department news release. Those 18 and older may choose either the Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

The health department highly recommends appointments for children to reduce wait times, however walk-ins are welcome.

To register, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov. If residents experience issues registering, they may call 877-VAX-IN-VA.

Those with an appointment should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the slotted time, the release stated.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

So far, 4.3% of Danville and Pittsylvania County children 5 to 11 have received a vaccine dose, according to data from the state health department.

Danville is inching closer to having 60% of its adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In Pittsylvania County, that figure is 54%.

Including children of all ages, 48.8% of the city's population and 46% of those in Pittsylvania County are fully vaccinated.

Health department officials report the experience of getting a COVID-19 vaccine is similar to other routine shots.  

Booster vaccines are now authorized for anyone. The extra doses are recommended at least two months after a Johnson & Johnson shot or six months from the date of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Residents may chose which booster shot to receive, meaning the doses may be mixed and matched. However, health department officials suggest talking with a health care provider or doctor to find the best solution for each individual.

Anyone coming for a second or booster dose should bring their vaccination card to confirm the date and type of vaccine previously received.

Averett's north campus is located at 707 Mount Cross Road.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolivian 'Cholitas' scale mountains in skirts

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert