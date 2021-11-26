Another COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Averett's north campus Dec. 4

The Virginia Health Department is continuing its effort to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots for Dan River Region residents with another clinic planned Dec. 4.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has deployed several of these community clinics this month and most recently introduced the availability of doses for inoculations for those ages 5 and above.
The next event — set from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 at Averett University's north campus — will offer first, second and booster doses at no cost to the public.
The Pfizer version is available to anyone 5 and older, according to a health department news release. Those 18 and older may choose either the Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
The health department highly recommends appointments for children to reduce wait times, however walk-ins are welcome.
To register, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov. If residents experience issues registering, they may call 877-VAX-IN-VA.
Those with an appointment should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the slotted time, the release stated.
So far, 4.3% of Danville and Pittsylvania County children 5 to 11 have received a vaccine dose, according to data from the state health department.
Danville is inching closer to having 60% of its adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In Pittsylvania County, that figure is 54%.
Including children of all ages, 48.8% of the city's population and 46% of those in Pittsylvania County are fully vaccinated.
Health department officials report the experience of getting a COVID-19 vaccine is similar to other routine shots.
Booster vaccines are now authorized for anyone. The extra doses are recommended at least two months after a Johnson & Johnson shot or six months from the date of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Residents may chose which booster shot to receive, meaning the doses may be mixed and matched. However, health department officials suggest talking with a health care provider or doctor to find the best solution for each individual.
Anyone coming for a second or booster dose should bring their vaccination card to confirm the date and type of vaccine previously received.
Averett's north campus is located at 707 Mount Cross Road.