 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another Danville resident dies of COVID-19 as new outbreak emerges
0 comments
breaking editor's pick topical top story

Another Danville resident dies of COVID-19 as new outbreak emerges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cases

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is averaging about six COVID-19 cases a day, a number not seen since the early days of the pandemic. 

 Virginia Department of Health, provided

The COVID-19 death toll grew again Sunday morning, and a new outbreak emerged in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. 

A Danville man in his 60s is the latest victim to die from the novel coronavirus. It was one of only 13 fatalities reported Sunday morning by the Virginia Department of Health. Even as virus caseloads have reached levels not seen since early in the pandemic, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District continues to record deaths.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

However, it's likely those deaths occurred at least weeks earlier because of a system in place by the health department. Before any fatality is added to a COVID-19 database, it's first verified via death certificate. That process can take several weeks, health officials have explained.

So far, 223 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have lost their lives to COVID-19. Very few details are known when someone dies of the virus and health officials do not comment on individual deaths.

In addition to the new death Sunday, the local health district also reported another outbreak in a congregate setting. That's a wide-ranging category that incorporates places like businesses, churches or day care centers. Five new cases were added to the overall outbreak number Sunday, but it's not clear if those cases are related to the latest one reported. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert