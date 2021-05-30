Another Danville resident dies of COVID-19 as new outbreak emerges

The COVID-19 death toll grew again Sunday morning, and a new outbreak emerged in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

A Danville man in his 60s is the latest victim to die from the novel coronavirus. It was one of only 13 fatalities reported Sunday morning by the Virginia Department of Health. Even as virus caseloads have reached levels not seen since early in the pandemic, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District continues to record deaths.

However, it's likely those deaths occurred at least weeks earlier because of a system in place by the health department. Before any fatality is added to a COVID-19 database, it's first verified via death certificate. That process can take several weeks, health officials have explained.

So far, 223 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have lost their lives to COVID-19. Very few details are known when someone dies of the virus and health officials do not comment on individual deaths.

In addition to the new death Sunday, the local health district also reported another outbreak in a congregate setting. That's a wide-ranging category that incorporates places like businesses, churches or day care centers. Five new cases were added to the overall outbreak number Sunday, but it's not clear if those cases are related to the latest one reported.