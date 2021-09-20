Another deadly day: Five COVID-19 fatalities recorded in Danville, Pittsylvania County

In a span of three days, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's COVID-19 death toll grew by 11 and two new outbreaks surfaced.

Five new fatalities were revealed in Monday morning's update from the Virginia Department of Health. Four were added Saturday and another came Sunday but were not made public since health leaders no longer refresh a dashboard of data on weekends.

Only basic demographic details — extracted from day-to-day changes — are known when someone dies from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Data show all five of the new deaths were women. One lived in Danville and the others resided in Pittsylvania County. Two women were in their 70s and the other age ranges were 40s, 50s and 60s.

Twenty new virus deaths have been added to the record books so far this month, outpacing the 14 in August. However, just because deaths are recorded on a particular day, it doesn't necessarily mean the fatalities occurred recently.

The health department uses a meticulous process to verify someone died of COVID-19 by waiting for the official death certificate. That can sometimes takes two or more weeks and is delayed further if there's a shortage of staff or high volume of information to process.