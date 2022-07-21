Another heat wave building in for Southside Virginia

Another heat wave is settling in for this weekend in Southside Virginia.

After a so-called cold front exits the area by Friday morning, an upper level ridge currently baking the southwestern part of the United States will edge eastward to reach the Dan River Region, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

"This pattern remains in place for the weekend, and will lead to drier and hotter conditions," forecasters wrote in a discussion.

Temperatures are expected to soar to 98 degrees by Sunday, with heat index values topping 100.

This appears to be different from the sweltering blast in June that was soaked with humidity.

"We haven’t seen a significant increase in heat related illness yet, but we know it is coming," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, said after last month's wave. "Every year, usually as July nears and then into August, we start to see more admissions for heat stroke and rhabdomyolysis."

Her biggest advice isn't just about drinking plenty of water.

"If you are working outside and sweating excessively during these hot months, make sure you are appropriately getting your vitamins too," she said. "Eating well balanced meals, hydration, sunscreen — all become so vital in truly enjoying this summer weather."

In June, the Danville Area Humane Society received multiple reports of dogs who died from possible heat strokes, Executive Director Paulette Dean told the Register & Bee at the time.

“This weather is deadly for outside animals,” she said. “Shade must be provided; it is required by law.”

When temperatures top 85 degrees in Virginia, dogs are not allowed to be chained, Dean explained. It’s also a good idea to keep pets at home when running errands.

Dean also suggest residents walk their dogs during the cooler part of the day because the hot asphalt can burn their paws.

Animals outside must have access to “cool, drinkable water all the time,” she said.

A cold front will work its way through by Monday, shifting the extreme hot dome of air away from the area and setting up a better chance of showers and storms. Still, temperatures are expected to be in the 90s as the week begins.

"The southwesterly flow ahead of the front will continue to bring moisture and warmer air into the area," Blacksburg forecasters wrote in a discussion. "This combination of more moisture, warm air, and synoptic lift from the front will lead to increased chances of showers and thunderstorms."

Computer models haven't settled on how quickly the front moves through and some show it stalling out across the Mid-Atlantic states, extending the chance for wet weather.