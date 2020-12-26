Another Pittsylvania County COVID-19 death extends record for December

Another Pittsylvania County resident has died of COVID-19, extending a deadly record-setting streak this month.
The fatality of the person in his or her 60s was revealed in Saturday morning's daily report by the Virginia Department of Health. The individual's gender was not disclosed.
This brings the virus death toll to 97 for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. December is the deadliest month on record with 26 fatalities reported so far.
It's never clear when a person died of COVID-19, since health workers must wait for a death certificate before entering the data into an online system. Only basic demographic details are provided to the public when someone dies of the illness caused by the coronavirus, and the health department doesn't comment on individual deaths.
The deaths, like cases, are assigned to a person's place of residence.
Saturday’s COVID-19 data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|2,271
|60
|166
|Pittsylvania County
|2,524
|37
|129
|Halifax County
|1,089
|35
|28
|Mecklenburg County
|1,234
|38
|65
|Henry County
|2,490
|52
|208
|Martinsville
|950
|27
|89
|Virginia
|329,577
|4,840
|17,464
Danville and Pittsylvania County added 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Saturday morning's report. The University of Virginia's COVID-19 Model has moved the local health district out of a surge designation and now says cases are declining. This comes after a surge for the last few weeks.
However, the health district is averaging about 53 new cases a day, double the caseload in November.
After three days of at least 4,000 cases, Virginia only reported 1,584 new infections on Saturday.
COVID-19 data continues to shift around the holidays, mainly due to fewer tests performed. Health officials worry some cases are going undiagnosed.
The post-Thanksgiving surge was followed by a pause in growth, the UVa report noted. That may show secondary infections from Thanksgiving were limited.
As as example, the UVa report explains instead of just one member of a household contracting COVID-19 and then spreading it to other family members later, the entire household became infected at once.
"However, it could simply indicate that Virginians are shifting demand for testing around the holidays, leading to unique patterns in the case data," researchers wrote in Friday's UVa report.
The positivity rate is still high, an indication that case growth is continuing. The statewide average is 12.1%. Locally, it's higher at 12.7%. The figures represent the number of positive test results measured against the overall number of tests administered.