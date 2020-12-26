Another Pittsylvania County COVID-19 death extends record for December

Another Pittsylvania County resident has died of COVID-19, extending a deadly record-setting streak this month.

The fatality of the person in his or her 60s was revealed in Saturday morning's daily report by the Virginia Department of Health. The individual's gender was not disclosed.

This brings the virus death toll to 97 for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. December is the deadliest month on record with 26 fatalities reported so far.

It's never clear when a person died of COVID-19, since health workers must wait for a death certificate before entering the data into an online system. Only basic demographic details are provided to the public when someone dies of the illness caused by the coronavirus, and the health department doesn't comment on individual deaths.

The deaths, like cases, are assigned to a person's place of residence.

Danville and Pittsylvania County added 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Saturday morning's report. The University of Virginia's COVID-19 Model has moved the local health district out of a surge designation and now says cases are declining. This comes after a surge for the last few weeks.

However, the health district is averaging about 53 new cases a day, double the caseload in November.