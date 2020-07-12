Another record day: Pittsylvania-Danville Health District adds 34 new cases; vacations, community spread blamed

Vacations and community spread are blamed in a surge of COVID-19 cases in the Dan River Region.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District shattered another one-day COVID-19 caseload record on Sunday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the district added 34 new cases since Saturday's report. Of the 306 cases in the local district, three are listed as probable, meaning someone is displaying the symptoms of COVID-19 and came in contact with someone else who's tested positive. Twenty new cases were added on Saturday.

Danville added the most cases Sunday — 22 — for a total of 135. Pittsylvania County added a dozen new cases and now has a total of 171.

The surge is blamed on a "combination of people returning from vacations and community spread in general," according to Chris H. Garrett, a local health emergency coordinator with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

Between Danville and Pittsylvania County, 46 patients are hospitalized, according to health department data.

Across Virginia 888 new cases were included in Sunday's report for a total of 70,670. Those figures also represent probable cases.

There are a total of 1,966 deaths in Virginia attributed to COVID-19.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.