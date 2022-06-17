Another round of severe weather possible Friday in Dan River Region

Ahead of a seasonable and dry weekend, another powerful punch by severe weather is possible Friday in the Dan River Region.

On Thursday, storms brought down trees in Danville and Pittsylvania County triggering power outages. About 250 Danville Utilities customers were still without electricity Friday morning as crews contended with tree damage and broken poles.

In Danville, a tree crashed into home at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg reported. In another area of the city, a tree hit a vehicle.

In the northern part of the county, hail up to the size of quarters pounded Hurt for up to 15 minutes.

A cold front moving through will trigger Friday's chance for storms with winds, hail and localized flash flooding, the weather service reports.

"Behind the front, high pressure will build across the area providing cooler and less humid weather for the weekend," forecasters wrote in a Friday morning discussion. "Warmer temperatures along with higher humidity levels will return once again early next week."

After a quiet morning, storms will fire up by early afternoon.

The weather service's Storm Prediction Center places Southside Virginia in a slight risk for severe storms. For the Danville area, the timing will be from 4 to 7 p.m.

Rainfall rates of about 1 to 3 inches per hour could cause localized flash flooding, Blacksburg forecasters said.

High temperatures are expected to top out in the 90s Friday. Saturday's high is expected to only reach 84 degrees.