Another scam targets Danville Utilities customers

A new version of a scam threatening to cut off utility services is circulating in the Danville area, city officials report.

A similar warning was issued with another scam earlier in September. Previously businesses were targeted, but this time households appear to be the focus, according to a news release.

In the scam, suspects use a local phone spoofed as Danville Utilities, the city reported Wednesday. The caller then claims to be with the utility and says service will be disconnected if a customer doesn't make a payment within 30 minutes. Then, the customer is asked to use a debit or credit card to pay.

City officials stress that Danville Utilities does not call customers about disconnections. In fact, that notice arrives by mail.

Anyone who gets a call like this is asked to take down the phone number, hang up and contact the division of customer accounts at (434) 799-5125. Alternatively, residents may visit the Charles H. Harris Financial Service Center, located at 311 Memorial Drive.