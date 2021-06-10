Another shot at getting a Pfizer vaccine coming Saturday in Danville

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for children as young as 12 and has been available since mid-May.

The health department could not provide a number of children who received the Pfizer shot in May during a clinic at Danville Mall.

However, an online database shows 628 Danville residents in the 10-19 age group have received at least one dose of a vaccine as of Wednesday. Pittsylvania County has 774 who have been administered at least one shot in that same age range. Based on population, that means roughly 12% of the age group in Danville and Pittsylvania County have received at least one dose, health department data show.

“It’s never been easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Scott Spillmann, the director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said in the release. “We encourage everyone ages 12 and up to come out this Saturday morning to be vaccinated to help protect yourself and your family.”

Spillmann asks those who come for a vaccine to wear a mask to the clinic. He also suggests to wear what he calls “vaccine ready” clothing, referring to shirts that provide easy access to the upper arm.

To find other places to get a free COVID-19 shot, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov, vaccinefinder.org or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.