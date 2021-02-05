Another snow show coming this weekend: Winter storm watch issued for Southside

Another weekend weather system poised to dump snow on Southside Virginia also may open the gates to a colder and more active weather pattern next week.
That would keep in step with the groundhog's Tuesday prediction of six more weeks of winter.
The National Weather Service has placed all of Southside Virginia under a winter storm watch from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
This weekend's storm is known in weather circles as a Miller A. That particular style of system has historically produced some of the heavier snowfalls for the region.
Weather models fluctuated mid-week painting a sunny picture for Sunday with highs in the 50s. By Thursday and Friday, those same models drastically shifted away from that blip and show an Arctic air mass invading the region amid an active stream of moisture.
In a Friday forecast discussion by the weather service, meteorologists said the precipitation should mostly be snow, although it's possible the Southern Piedmont area could see some sleet or freezing rain mix in.
Since the precipitation may start as rain, the city of Danville isn't pretreating roadways. Normally when snow is in the forecast, the city coats the roads with a brine solution of salt and water. The water evaporates leaving the salt behind. If the storm starts as rain, it would wash the salt away, making the application pointless.
For the watch area, heavy snow — 4 to 8 inches — could lead to dangerous road conditions. Forecasters expect to have a clearer picture of snow totals by Saturday morning.
There are other indications more bouts with winter weather could be on the way next week.
Models have "trended more in the direction of potential bitter cold temperatures as well through the week," forecasters wrote Friday morning. Along with that Arctic air, an active southern jet stream raises the potential for additional winter weather events next week.