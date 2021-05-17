Another virus death added, South African variant discovered in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

A grim reminder of the pandemic's toll surfaced again Monday, when the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added another fatality from COVID-19 and health department data also show the South African variant of the coronavirus has been found locally.
Deaths have always been known as a lagging indicator for many reasons. First, when someone contracts the novel coronavirus and becomes sick, the illness can drag on for weeks before the individual ultimately succumbs to COVID-19. Then, it takes a few more weeks for the Virginia Department of Health to receive a death certificate, which is required before the fatality is officially logged in a COVID-19 database.
The latest death was a Pittsylvania County woman 80 or older. That age group accounts for 53% of the 218 COVID-19 deaths in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Beyond simple demographic details, there's very little known when someone dies of the virus. The health department also doesn't comment on individual deaths.
The fatality is recorded at a time when the local health district is seeing the lowest infection rates since early last summer. Right now, Danville and Pittsylvania County are only averaging about six new cases of COVID-19.
The positivity rate recently has dropped to 5.4% locally, the lowest percentage since September. Positivity measures the positive results against the overall COVID-19 tests administered per day. Health experts use it to gauge the pulse of the pandemic in a community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention likes to see the percentage below 5%, indicating the virus is under control in a community.
Virginia's positivity rate is now down to 3.3%. Statewide caseloads also have dropped to levels not seen since last summer. On Monday, the 7-day rolling average was 486 new infections.
Variants
One case of the South Africa variant has been detected in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Known as B.1.351, it first emerged in South Africa in late 2020 and is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19, the health department has reported.
This marks the first South Africa variant found in Southern Virginia. It's one of 96 reported around the commonwealth.
There are four other known cases of B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, reported in Danville and Pittsylvania County. There are more than 1,300 cases of that variant around the state.
Variants pose additional threats because of increased transmissibility, the health department has noted.