Another virus death added, South African variant discovered in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

A grim reminder of the pandemic's toll surfaced again Monday, when the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added another fatality from COVID-19 and health department data also show the South African variant of the coronavirus has been found locally.

Deaths have always been known as a lagging indicator for many reasons. First, when someone contracts the novel coronavirus and becomes sick, the illness can drag on for weeks before the individual ultimately succumbs to COVID-19. Then, it takes a few more weeks for the Virginia Department of Health to receive a death certificate, which is required before the fatality is officially logged in a COVID-19 database.

The latest death was a Pittsylvania County woman 80 or older. That age group accounts for 53% of the 218 COVID-19 deaths in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

Beyond simple demographic details, there's very little known when someone dies of the virus. The health department also doesn't comment on individual deaths.

The fatality is recorded at a time when the local health district is seeing the lowest infection rates since early last summer. Right now, Danville and Pittsylvania County are only averaging about six new cases of COVID-19.

