Another weekend brings another chance for snow in Dan River Region

Another weekend brings another chance for snow in the Dan River Region.

Friday is expected to start out as an uneventful and cool January day, National Weather Service forecasters in Blacksburg wrote in a discussion Thursday. By afternoon, things will get a little interesting weather-wise.

A deep upper trough is expected to dig south and intensify behind a cold front, according to the weather service. That low will then go offshore and intensify off the Mid-Atlantic coast.

That particular system isn’t expected to be a major player in snow for Southside. Instead, “the upper feature will create the lift that leads to snowfall in our area,” forecasters wrote in a Thursday discussion.

With temperatures in the 40s, precipitation will begin as rain Friday afternoon. It’s expected to quickly change to all snow by Friday evening.

“Snow will continue through the overnight hours and accumulating snowfall will dissipate by daybreak Saturday,” forecasters said. For Danville and Pittsylvania County, accumulations may amount to 1 to 3 inches.

However, even a light coating will be enough to cause traffic problems given a bitter blast of cold that’s on the way Saturday. As the low pressure grows Saturday, it’ll create gusty winds through the day.

“Combined with plummeting temperatures, expect dangerously low wind chills early Saturday morning through Sunday morning,” forecasters said. Saturday’s high will struggle to jump above the freezing-mark and overnight lows will dip into the lower teens.

On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm. While all areas of the state may see snow from the system, locations along the coast are expected to have the most impact.

“The key message for all Virginians is to stay aware of the weather conditions and to stay off the roads if possible,” Youngkin said in a statement. “We are very concerned with the forecasted impacts to our Eastern Shore region and have started pre-positioning resources to ensure a timely response to that area.”

After a few frigid days, the pattern is expected to flip and lead to a February thaw. By late next week temperatures will warm to the 50s and could hit 60, according to the weather service. Another storm system may develop late next week, but should remain all rain because of the higher temperatures.