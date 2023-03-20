Rick Barker’s project in the 500 block of Craghead Street, VANTAGE Art Flats, is now complete. A ribbon-cutting event was held at the nine-unit property to great fanfare Monday.

VANTAGE Art Flats, at 546-550 Craghead St., offers nine apartment-style units including six one-bedroom and three two-bedroom suites.

The Airbnb property “aspires to be the No. 1 choice for discerning travelers in our region,” Barker told about 100-200 local officials, community leaders and others gathered for the occasion.

Features at the Airbnb include brightly colored animal sculptures featuring a 7-foot-tall, 10-foot-long plastic red elephant protruding roughly a foot onto the sidewalk to attract attention and serve as a mascot for the property.

During the ceremony, Barker pointed to the elephant as an appropriate symbol for Danville.

“Elephants are strong, they are smart and they are resilient,” he said.

The seven-foot-tall red elephant is named “Eldridge,” after the drug store that used to occupy the spot where the sculpture now stands.

Calling it an “exciting project,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones pointed out the Airbnb as another part of the growth happening in the River District.

“It’s a great example of that activity,” Jones told the crowd.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in public and private investment have flowed into the River District over the last dozen or so years, he added.

“In the last 12 to 13 years, public investment of $50 million in the River District has resulted in $310 million of private investment,” Jones said.

There are also sculptures of light-blue and dark-blue snails, fuchsia- and lime-green penguins inside the Airbnb building as well as two orange wolves.

Rates are $199 a night for a one-bedroom unit and $299 a night for a two-bedroom suite.

“That’s modest for the product we’re delivering,” Barker said.

Each unit functions as a home, with a kitchen, washer and dryer and — for the two-bedroom suites — a deck or patio.

Apartments contain mid-20th-century modern accents and an additional theme expressed with enlarged Danville pictures from the earlier part of the century at the headboard of each bed.

Rick Barker Properties collaborated with Cracking Art, based in Milan, Italy, for the animal sculptures that bring a 1960s pop art theme to match the mid-century interior design.

Cracking Art has had 450 installations in 300 cities on five continents, with U.S. exhibits in New York, San Francisco and Miami.

VANTAGE Art Flats will have the only permanent installation of Cracking Art pieces in the U.S., Barker said.

In addition, some of the sculptures will be displayed in windows of storefronts in the 500 block of Craghead Street. Some will also be rotated among different storefronts and windows, Barker said.

The part of the building at 548 Craighead, originally Eldridge Drug Store in 1913, serves as a central courtyard through which patrons will enter 550 Craghead to the left and 546 to the right, both also constructed in 1913.

The 550 Craghead location was originally Swift and Company, a local butchery and 546 was originally built for Nabisco. The 1913 developer was John G. Witcher, a partner in Witcher and Brown Wood and Coal Yard, previously on the same site.

The historic buildings went decades without maintenance and suffered partial destruction during Tropical Storm Michael in October 2018. They have been structurally stabilized with defensive planning to minimize the impact of future floods.

To foster creative endeavors in the River District, Barker converted the former Swift loading dock into an art studio.

Rick Barker Properties is supporting an artist-in-residence program at the property, with three artists to spend eight weeks each in Danville. Each will be provided with an art loft, studio and stipend.

The first artist is Joah Harrison, Barker said during a tour of the property Wednesday.

“He will live here and use the studio as a working artist,” Barker said. “He handmakes his own paper and, with that paper, he does abstracts.”

An online global competition was held for selection of the three artists, with applicants from as far away as Spain, Barker said.

After the three artists finish their programs, Barker said the artist-in-residence initiative will be reassessed to determine whether it will continue.

Each Saturday, there will be an open studio in which the artist will engage with the visiting public, Barker said.

The Airbnb project is a way to spotlight “creatives,” or those who make their living through their art.

“What we’re trying to do in the 500 block is draw attention to the creative class, to demonstrate how creatives can see a career path,” Barker said.

Lodgers who stay at VANTAGE Art Flats will be able to design their local experience, which can include paying guests receiving art lessons and going on River District tours.

“We will engage the traveler to give them a unique Southern Virginia experience,” Barker said.

Kevin Jones, an associate professor in Virginia Tech’s architecture program, was the architect and Mike Allen was the project manager. Jones advised Barker on all of the visual aspects of the project, from architecture to interior design and branding.

