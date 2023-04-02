An ambitious expansion plan will allow the Danville Life Saving Crew to expand its 911 response plan while meeting the steady increase in calls from people living in Danville’s east side.

The Danville Life Saving Crew has purchased property at 1024 South Boston Road, the former home of H&O Auto Sales. It will be transformed into a 911 Crew Station and will include a facility where the Danville Life Saving Crew can establish a Community Paramedicine Center.

“In 2021, the crew worked with the city of Danville to plot the geographic location of its 911 calls," said Robbie Woodall Chief of the Danville Life Saving Crew. "It showed Danville’s eastern region generated 25% of our requests for medical help."

That averages to about 15,000 calls a year.

“During 2022, the crew’s board of directors analyzed the need, searched for solutions and decided to secure property in Halifax Road/South Boston Road area,” Woodall said.

“The South Boston Road property will be home to ambulances and emergency medical technicians,” said Bryan Fox, the crew’s chief operations pfficer. “This team will work in unison with the Crew’s Christopher Road Station and its Northside Station. The three response teams will be geographically positioned to respond to emergency needs across our service area.”

Woodall agrees.

“By adding this station, we will decrease the average response time to get our crew to those who are calling and will definitely save lives,” Woodall said.

The second building will provide a home for the Crew’s Community Paramedicine team. Johnny Mills, Division Chief for Health Services, says, “Community Paramedicine is a unique and innovative model of care that allows EMTs to operate on a broader scope and reach out to area residents to help them live more independent and successful lives. This provides a missing link between healthcare and social services to ensure the chronically ill have increased access to healthcare and community services.”

Board Chair Wade Collins says, “The addition of this facility will continue to strengthen the Crew’s service to Danville citizens. We are in partnership with the City of Danville and our responder partner the Danville Fire Department. Together, we will always meet our patients’ needs.”

The Danville Life Saving Crew has launched fundraising efforts to support the expansion, renovations, furnishing and equipment acquisition. This will include the addition of a new ambulance in 2024.

Over the last decade, the crew has hosted a golf tournament and has mailed letters to every resident of this community for the last decade.

“As part of the 2023 fundraising efforts, the crew will host a major fundraiser on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 5:30 p.m.,” said Woodall. “The 2023 Gala will offer guests the opportunity to exam the response equipment and talk with crew members. Dinner will begin at 6:15 p.m. where everyone will celebrate the work of the Crew and have an opportunity to invest in its work.”

Individual tickets may be purchased for $100 each with a table for six offered at $500. Additional sponsorships are available. For more information, call 434-792-2739.

“Fundraising is vital to this organization,” said Wendy Morris, chief financial officer. “Every time one of the crew’s medical vehicles is called into service, the operational cost is averages approximately $350."

Woodall said in many cases, there will be more than one medical response team called to site of an emergency.

“For all of its 77 years, the Danville Life Saving Crew has never required a person to pay for its 911 emergency services but has accepted whatever the insurance company or the patient is willing to contribute,” Woodall said. “This business model requires the crew to constantly seek financial support from this community through the region’s foundations, individual donors, corporate partners, and local government.”

“Our community has always invested in the crew and knows that every dollar is appreciated,” Woodall said. “Without the generosity of our neighbors, our work would be restricted.”

The Danville Life Saving Crew is a nonprofit organization with a team of over 100 professionals serving the Danville region.

To learn more, visit www.dlsc.org/recruiting-information.