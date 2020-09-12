As campus life changes during pandemic, benefits of online learning surface for Averett students

"I believe we are doing a good job of using technology to complement our instruction while maintaining that personal touch we are known for," she said.

Carelock, a bio-medical major, said she loves having hybrid classes.

"I meet once a week in-person so I still have that connection with my teacher and classmates, and I also get to meet via Zoom where I can socially distance myself from everyone while still being able to communicate with my classmates and teachers," she said. "And with my major I don't feel like it would be beneficial for me to have solely online classes."

For some timid students, the online platform has opened avenues previously unavailable and creates an atmosphere where they "really blossom online," Huckstep explained.

"They are much more comfortable expressing their opinions and even asking questions," she said. "I also find that even students who are not shy about speaking up in a face-to-face class are able to really think about things and give more well-thought-out responses online."

Hughes pointed out that students appear to appreciate the flexibility and always-accessible nature of virtual learning.