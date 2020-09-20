As cases grew, Pittsylvania County native created COVID-19 website with 'couple of extra keystrokes'

The no-frills website presents Danville and Pittsylvania County information in a clean and easy-to-read fashion. At the top, there are total cases in the city and county followed by a regional total and the number of new cases from the previous day.

Scrolling down a bit shows the 7-day test positivity rate, a key measure that calculates the number positive results against the amount of overall tests administered. He also posts the 7-day average of new daily cases, based on a rate of per 100,000 people.

And then there are the deaths.

He includes charts illustrating the number of new cases each day and a graph showing the cumulative cases.

Michele Crane of Dry Fork said she uses the site every few days.

"It is all the information I want right there in one simple click," she wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. "It is simply and neatly laid out without any extra clutter."

Before Hendrix's page, Crane did navigate through the health department's site, but she said it took "some clicking around and wading through to get to the information" she wanted.

