As COVID-19 cases continue to fall, Virginia experts eye subvariant, but don't see need for alarm

As COVID-19 cases continue a steady decline around the Dan River Region, state health experts are keeping a close eye on a subvariant causing a surge in other parts of the world, but right now do not feel it’s a reason for alarm.

Danville is adding about 10 new COVID-19 infections per day, marking the lowest figures since late December. Pittsylvania County is on a similar downward track with about 23 new cases surfacing daily, also matching the December timeframe.

Across the state, the drop is even more dramatic reaching levels not seen since August, the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute reported Friday.

On Monday, Sovah Health was treating about five patients for COVID-19, spokesperson Hailey Fowlkes told the Register & Bee. That’s about a 50% drop in a week and among the lowest levels in the pandemic.

However, amid the decline in cases and hospitalizations, Danville and Pittsylvania County have recorded 27 new deaths from COVID-19 in the last two weeks. Those deaths likely occurred weeks ago and only recently reached the official record books because of a time-consuming process the Virginia Department of Health uses to verify fatalities are linked to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Danville and Pittsylvania County are in the medium ranking of community levels in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance of mask wearing. Simply put, for this level, the federal agency no longer recommends face masks for most residents. However, those who are at a higher risk of severe illnesses should talk with their health care provider to see if face coverings should still be worn, the CDC explains.

January’s record-breaking surge of cases was driven by the omicron variant, an altered version of the virus that’s highly contagious. Now a subvariant of omicron — officially called BA.2 — is causing a rise in infections in other parts of the world.

Right now, UVa experts believe it’s possible for Virginia to escape another surge. The subvariant isn’t more severe than it’s cousin, but it does grow faster.

In Europe, it’s quickly become the dominant strain. Models initially suggested it would overtake the original omicron by this month in the United States, but that hasn’t happened.

“Growth has been slower than expected,” UVa researchers wrote in a Friday report. “Today, it accounts for only 20% of new cases in Virginia.”

While experts are still trying to sort out the reason for the slow growth, it’s likely the sharp drop in cases played a part.

“As we crested the Omicron wave and cases began to fall, there was simply no room for BA.2 to grow,” UVa experts wrote.

That, in concert with protection from a larger part of the population infected with omicron, places Virginia in a strong position when BA.2 takes over as the dominant strain, now expected to happen in April.

“The timing is also beneficial, as seasonal forcing from warmer weather should reduce the growth rate of all COVID-19 variants,” UVa reported.

That said, another surge can’t be 100% ruled out since natural immunity isn’t fully understood.

“For this reason, we are keeping a close eye on the situation abroad, as well as on all early warning systems,” the report stated.

