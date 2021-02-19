UPDATE: Long-term-care facilities still suffer COVID-19 outbreaks even as cases drop in Danville, Pittsylvania County

The most recent positive test was received Friday for the 63-unit facility.

"We are coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control as well as all applicable local and state health organizations, to include reporting to the state and the VA health Department upon confirmation of any new case," Kievit said.

Bright Leaf Place conducted its first vaccine clinic on Feb. 2. It plans the second session Tuesday.

"The safety and health of our employees and residents is our top priority," Kievit said.

The local health department didn't respond to questions surrounding the new outbreak, including the delay in the online disclosure. Previously officials have pointed to a data lag and a delayed updating cycle for outbreak information.

Other outbreaks

The two other active outbreaks are at Piney Forest Health and Rehabilitation and Chatham Health and Rehabilitation.

At the Piney Forest facility, 95 cases are associated with that outbreak, first reported Jan. 18, and there's at least one death linked to it. The state health department doesn't disclose the number of fatalities when it's fewer than five in an effort to to protect anonymity of cases.