As COVID-19 cases increase, health district plans vaccine clinic in Ringgold

Amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the local health department plans a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday in Ringgold.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at Rock Springs United Methodist Church located at 2445 Rocksprings Road. This clinic will accept walk-ins only, a news release stated.

A range of shots — first, second and booster doses — will be available to anyone 5 and older. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Residents are asked to bring their vaccination cards if they are coming for a follow-up dose.

Vaccinations have slowed to a crawl around the commonwealth with only about 1,500 shots administered per day, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. During the January surge there were about 30,000 daily COVID-19 vaccines given.

The drop begin in February when virus cases started to drastically decline.

In Danville and Pittsylvania County, only about half of the residents are considered fully vaccinated and just 1-in-4 have received a booster dose. Boosters are now available to anyone 5 and older and are viewed by health experts as a needed layer of protection in the light of swirling variants.

A second booster dose is available for anyone 50 and older or people 12 and up who are "moderately or severely immunocompromised," the Centers for Disease Control states.

A recent study indicates there's a 70% reduction in risk for hospitalization or death from an infection by an omicron variant, according to the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute.

Simply put, while it's possible for even a vaccinated individual to contract COVID-19, those with the shots of protection are far less likely to suffer severe symptoms that would necessitate a hospital stay.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District remains in a surge, according to a brief report Friday by UVa. Combined, Danville and Pittsylvania County are averaging about 32 new COVID-19 cases a day, but that figure is likely an undercount of the real number of illnesses in the community. Results from now-popular home test kits aren't recorded in the official state database, so it's not clear how many people currently have the virus.

Across the state, rates declined slightly week-over-week, but UVa experts warned the Memorial Day holiday may have impacted those figures.

The subvariant known as BA.2.12.1 accounts for about 70% of the new cases in Virginia, according to data from the CDC. That's an offspring of the omicron variant that caused record cases and hospitalizations in the winter.

Every time there's a new variant, the transmissibility increases. That's one reason for an uptick in the current caseloads.

The latest models from UVa are forecasting a steady rise in cases until a peak in July. Currently, the projection appears to stay under the levels of the January wave.

Danville dropped to the low community level for COVID-19 last week after rising to the medium stage in May, according to the CDC. The federal agency now uses new cases combined with current hospitalizations to weigh the burden on the health care community. In the low level, face masks aren't recommended.

Pittsylvania County, however, remains in the medium stage, meaning masks are recommended "if you are at high risk for severe illness," the CDC states.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added two new COVID-19 deaths last week, bringing the toll to 483 lives lost to the coronavirus since March 2020. Even though those deaths were reported last week, the fatalities likely occurred weeks earlier. The state health department waits for the official death certificate to verify COVID-19 was the case.

