As COVID-19 cases increase in Danville area, hospital restricts visitors

With rising COVID-19 cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County, Sovah Health-Danville is restricting visitors — with some exceptions — to its local campus.

The health system cited a "significant increases in positive cases over the past 10 days" as a real for the changes, according to a news release. Sovah Health-Danville also has seen an increase in demand for symptomatic testing over the past several weeks.

Among the exceptions, patients for outpatient surgery and those undergoing heart procedures in the cardiac catheterization lab will be allowed one well visitor. Pediatric patients are allowed one parent or guardian only. For obstetric patients, they may have one "support person with them for their entire hospital visit," according to the hospital.

In the cases of end-of-life care, limited exceptions will be made by the care team.

The hospital encourages virtual visits including phone calls and other electronic means. Sovah Health-Danville is still enforcing a universal mask policy and screens anyone entering the facility.

On Wednesday, Sovah Health reported less than 30 COVID-19 patients in Danville and Martinsville receiving treatment. The hospital believe it "has adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including in critical care and intensive care," according to a midweek statement.

