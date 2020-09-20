As COVID cases grew, Pittsylvania County native created COVID-19 website with 'couple of extra keystrokes'

Justin Hendrix, a Pittsylvania County native now living in New York, started getting worried about his family around here when COVID-19 cases began to accelerate.
Being involved with the COVID Tracking Project in New York, he said he knew his way around the seamlessly endless stream of data about cases.
He was keeping a spreadsheet of what was happening in Danville and Pittsylvania County by reviewing the Virginia Department of Health’s data as a personal project.
The next step was simple.
“It was only a couple of extra keystrokes to publish it to the web,” he said.
And so it was born: a simplistic website — danvillepittsylvaniacovidtracker.com — that his family and friends in the Dan River Region could use to track caseloads instead of wading through pages of data and tabs to zero-in on local information.
“There is nothing complicated about this site, which relies entirely on VDH data,” Hendrix, 42, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. “The main thing I hoped to do is make it easy to see the key figures such as the daily new case rate and average test positivity without having to click through multiple charts and pages on the VDH site.”
About the page
The no-frills website presents Danville and Pittsylvania County information in a clean and easy-to-read fashion. At the top, there are total cases in the city and county followed by a regional total and the number of new cases from the previous day.
Scrolling down a bit shows the 7-day test positivity rate, a key measure that calculates the number positive results against the amount of overall tests administered. He also posts the 7-day average of new daily cases, based on a rate of per 100,000 people.
And then there are the deaths.
He includes charts illustrating the number of new cases each day and a graph showing the cumulative cases.
Michele Crane, of Dry Fork, said she uses the site every few days.
“It is all the information I want right there in one simple click,” she wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. “It is simply and neatly laid out without any extra clutter.”
Before Hendrix’s page, Crane did navigate through the health department’s site, but she said it took “some clicking around and wading through to get to the information” she wanted.
The scene in New York
For about 20 years, Hendrix has lived on and off in New York City. Now his family lives in Flatbush, a neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York.
Flatbush, with a population of about 100,000 — roughly the same as a combined Danville and Pittsylvania County area — was hit hard with the coronavirus.
There were 2,600 cases, and 300 people died.
“I have had multiple neighbors suffer through COVID-19, some with lingering effects months later,” he said.
There’s reason to be optimistic now, he said, as death rates are “better than in the early days.” However, that optimism is mixed with uncertainty, since scientists are just learning about long-term effects on the heart, lungs and brains.
“We owe it to each other to take great care not to spread the virus,” he cautioned.
Hendrix said Flatbush learned a harsh lesson early on.
“Masks are crucial to stop the spread, and extreme care must be taken when gathering indoors,” he wrote.
Back in the Danville area, Crane said her life has changed like many others.
“I go out less, wear my mask, and ask my son everyday if he completed his remote school assignments,” she said.
Looking forward
A new addition to Hendrix’s page is the University of Virginia’s COVID-19 model. UVa often stresses its models are only designed to project would could happen, based on current data, and not an actual forecast of what the future holds, but Hendrix said he thought it was important to show how things may evolve.
He noted in recent Register & Bee reporting that cases have somewhat plateaued, defined by UVa tracker as a level that shows no up or down movement.
“It could go either way into the fall,” he said, noting that some “key figures are still worryingly high.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.