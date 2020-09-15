As Dan River Region bounces back from deep jobless hit, unemployment rates still more than double pre-pandemic times

"In addition to these restrictions, customers that would typically frequent such establishments have limited or avoided travel as a precautionary measure to ensure their health and safety," Bobe wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.

In Pittsylvania County, about 18% of the workforce is in manufacturing, a sector that's "doing very well" and still hiring, Rowe said.

His office worked closely Virginia officials early on when the state clamped down on restrictions in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. One thing, Rowe said, was to be sure manufacturing businesses would be deemed essential and allowed to stay open when other businesses like salons and gyms were forced to shutter.

It's the smaller businesses that are suffering the most painful punch right now.

"Your home-based businesses have been really hurt," Rowe said. "Those are the industries frankly that didn't have the pockets deep enough to weather the storm."

New claims dropping

In Danville, 1,709 residents received unemployment benefits as of Sept. 5, the latest weekly data reported by the Virginia Employment Commission. That's down from the pandemic high of 3,085 in May 23.