As Danville community opens, nursing homes and assisted living facilities operate under different guidelines

When Dorothy Turner’s son, Mark, drops by to visit now, he must sit outside the window.

Typically he will bring a Wendy’s Frosty for his mother and one for himself, and they’ll chat on the phone while remaining on either side of the glass that must keep them separated.

“It works out very well for us,” said Dorothy, 100, who is a resident at the Brookdale Danville Piedmont assisted living facility.

These pseudo in-person visits will have to do the trick for now, as family members still have a little while to wait until they can have more traditional visits with their loved ones in area nursing homes and assisted living communities.

While the rest of Virginia seemingly eases the restrictions on capacity limits and public gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, these facilities remain under strict guidelines to help prevent the virus from spreading among a highly vulnerable population.

As other industries prepare to welcome more guests under the Phase 3 guidelines that went into effect last week, nursing homes and assisted living facilities must abide by a separate set of reopening guidelines than the rest of society.