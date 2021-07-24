As Danville's Westover library branch closes, new mobile service launches

The Westover branch of the Ruby B. Archie Public Library, which had been closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will not be opening back up.

Danville officials decided not to renew the lease on the property after it expired at the beginning of this month.

Instead, the library system is offering a Bookin’ It mobile library service that travels throughout the city.

“We saw it as an opportunity to provide an equitable service throughout the whole community,” Danville Parks and Recreation director Bill Sgrinia told the Danville Register & Bee Thursday afternoon. “We’ve been running it and doing promotional setups for about a month, taking it to different events. It’s a rolling mobile hot spot.”

The parks and recreation department oversees the Ruby B. Archie Public Library.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even before the pandemic hit in March 2020, the Westover branch ran on limited hours — just three days a week — due to staffing shortages, said library director Russell Carter. No one lost their job as a result of the closing.