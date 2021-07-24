 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
As Danville's Westover library branch closes, new mobile service launches
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

As Danville's Westover library branch closes, new mobile service launches

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Library

The Westover branch of the Ruby B. Archie Public Library will not be re-opening, but has been replaced with a Bookin' It mobile library service that travels to communities throughout the city. However, the city plans to open another permanent location for a Westover branch in the future.  

 City of Danville, contributed

The Westover branch of the Ruby B. Archie Public Library, which had been closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will not be opening back up.

Danville officials decided not to renew the lease on the property after it expired at the beginning of this month.

Instead, the library system is offering a Bookin’ It mobile library service that travels throughout the city.

Bill Sgrinia

Sgrinia

“We saw it as an opportunity to provide an equitable service throughout the whole community,” Danville Parks and Recreation director Bill Sgrinia told the Danville Register & Bee Thursday afternoon. “We’ve been running it and doing promotional setups for about a month, taking it to different events. It’s a rolling mobile hot spot.”

The parks and recreation department oversees the Ruby B. Archie Public Library.

Russell Carter

Russell Carter

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Even before the pandemic hit in March 2020, the Westover branch ran on limited hours — just three days a week — due to staffing shortages, said library director Russell Carter. No one lost their job as a result of the closing.

The cost to run the branch was about $60,000 to $70,000 annually, including $12,855 a year to lease the property from a private landowner. The building, located at 94 Clifton St. off Westover Drive, is roughly 1,000 square feet, Sgrinia said.

The city had been leasing the property for the Westover branch since the early 2000s, Carter said.

Danville received $47,534 in CARES Act funding to pay for the mobile library service. To have the mobile service and keep the Westover branch open was not financially feasible, Sgrinia said.

“It would have taken additional funding to do so,” he said.

City Manager Ken Larking said the city is looking into plans to open another location for a Westover branch.

However, a location for the branch has not been determined, he said.

“If the city is going to have a fixed location for a library, it makes more sense to own the property where the library is located,” Larking said. “We are exploring having a fixed location that serves the Westover area.”

The library has hired a community outreach coordinator to talk to community members to find out what services they need from the library, Carter said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert