As Danville's Westover library branch closes, new mobile service launches

The Westover branch of the Ruby B. Archie Public Library, which had been closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will not be opening back up.
Danville officials decided not to renew the lease on the property after it expired at the beginning of this month.
Instead, the library system is offering a Bookin’ It mobile library service that travels throughout the city.
“We saw it as an opportunity to provide an equitable service throughout the whole community,” Danville Parks and Recreation director Bill Sgrinia told the Danville Register & Bee Thursday afternoon. “We’ve been running it and doing promotional setups for about a month, taking it to different events. It’s a rolling mobile hot spot.”
The parks and recreation department oversees the Ruby B. Archie Public Library.
Even before the pandemic hit in March 2020, the Westover branch ran on limited hours — just three days a week — due to staffing shortages, said library director Russell Carter. No one lost their job as a result of the closing.
The cost to run the branch was about $60,000 to $70,000 annually, including $12,855 a year to lease the property from a private landowner. The building, located at 94 Clifton St. off Westover Drive, is roughly 1,000 square feet, Sgrinia said.
The city had been leasing the property for the Westover branch since the early 2000s, Carter said.
Danville received $47,534 in CARES Act funding to pay for the mobile library service. To have the mobile service and keep the Westover branch open was not financially feasible, Sgrinia said.
“It would have taken additional funding to do so,” he said.
City Manager Ken Larking said the city is looking into plans to open another location for a Westover branch.
However, a location for the branch has not been determined, he said.
“If the city is going to have a fixed location for a library, it makes more sense to own the property where the library is located,” Larking said. “We are exploring having a fixed location that serves the Westover area.”
The library has hired a community outreach coordinator to talk to community members to find out what services they need from the library, Carter said.