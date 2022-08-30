As gas prices decline, motorists poised to pack roadways to near pre-pandemic volume

Inflated gas prices likely won't be enough to drive motorists away from traveling this holiday weekend, experts predict.

In fact, Labor Day travel volume has the potential to return to pre-pandemic levels, according to the auto club AAA.

Falling from record highs, gas prices are now lower than the initial surge in March triggered after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In Danville, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.40, AAA reports. It's about a penny higher in Pittsylvania County.

“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week," Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for GasBuddy, wrote in a statement Monday.

Across the country, prices are about $1.20 lower than the records reached in mid-June.

The peak travel time will be Friday afternoon, according to AAA. That's when commuters will mix with travelers heading to a destination to soak up the last bit of summer. Monday also should be a heavy traffic day when people return from the long weekend.

“As the summer travel season draws to an end with the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, the roads could be busy as AAA anticipates travel volume could reach pre-pandemic levels, mirroring the trends seen for the holidays in May and July,” Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA, said in a news release.

In Virginia, gas prices have tumbled nearly another 6 cents in a week, averaging about $3.62 on Monday. While a welcome relief to wallets everywhere, costs are more than 65 cents more than a year ago.

The last time Virginia drivers saw prices this elevated for Labor Day was in 2012 when the average was $3.69 per gallon.

"Some issues have developed that we're keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest," De Haan said Monday. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it's not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region."

Mother Nature could easily force the decline to reverse course. While quiet for the last few months, forecasters are eying a few possible storms in the Atlantic.

"It does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there's no guarantee the decline will continue," De Haan.