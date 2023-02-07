Across Virginia, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped nearly 8 cents in a week, and experts are advising motorists to enjoy the downward trend while it lasts.

On Monday, the state average was $3.34 a gallon, according to auto club AAA. That's 16 cents higher than last month and 8 cents more than a year ago at this time.

"Keep an eye on the price of oil," Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, said Monday.

Crude oil makes up about 60% of the price drivers find at the pumps, so any nudge up or downward will drive an impact to wallets.

AAA also reported the decision last week by a group of oil-producing nations — known as OPEC+ — to stay the course with current production levels led to a drop in oil prices.

The auto club also said with Friday's robust jobs report causing recession fears to fade a bit, it could lead to more demand for oil. That would translate into higher prices.

Danville drivers were paying $3.21 a gallon on Monday, according to AAA. It was about 8 cents higher over in Pittsylvania County.

"For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil," said Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for GasBuddy.

Nationally, the price dropped about 4 cents in the last week to average about $3.44 a gallon. That makes it 17.5 cents more expensive than December about just about a penny higher than a year ago across the United States.

"While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally weak demand," De Haan explained.

"However, especially for gasoline, high levels of coming maintenance and the eventual transition to summer gasoline could lead today's declines to reverse down the road," he said. "For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we're likely to eventually see increases again down the road."

However diesel may see steeper declines, especially in the coming weeks.