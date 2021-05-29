As hemp prices plummet, growing pains linger. However, Pittsylvania County farmers still see a promising plant.

A fluctuating and unpredictable industrial hemp market has increased risk for farmers, leading to a dwindling of acres planted in Pittsylvania County for growers who are wading through the still-new crop.
While there are no readily available statistics on hemp acreage for last year’s growing season, many farmers have greatly scaled back their hemp production.
Hemp is a blossoming industry, and the leafy plant is relatively easy to grow. Drought-tolerant, it thrives in Virginia’s climate, and farmers have faced relatively few problems with pests. Growers consider it similar to tobacco, making it an appropriate supplement to traditional crops.
Pittsylvania County has relatively few acres of hemp compared to other counties in Virginia, but farmers here mainly grow floral hemp — hemp that is harvested for the CBD in its flowers, rather than for its fiber or the CBD in its seeds — which turns a greater profit than the other kinds.
Hemp will not replace tobacco, Southside’s longtime agricultural moneymaker, but it is seen as a good way to increase profits in the long-term, growers say.
The real issues with raising hemp lie in issues of supply and demand: Prices of hemp have plummeted within the past few years.
“Most of the time … uncertainty in production is a result of undefined markets, and supply chain logistics not being in a manner in which the farmer can successfully deliver their product to the consumer side,” said Steven Barts, a Pittsylvania County extension agent.
CBD — short for cannabidiol — uses are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, and, last year, farmers were waiting on the FDA to release rulings expanding those uses, particularly regarding CBD’s medicinal properties.
However, the FDA hasn’t released the ruling, which local farmer Robert Mills says is because of the change between the Trump and Biden administrations. Because of the transition, they “had to basically start back over again,” Mills said. Farmers had expected that demand for industrial hemp would be higher after the 2020 growing season than it actually was.
Also complicating issues of supply and demand is how farmers sell their product. Many farmers in the past two years planted their crop without knowing how much they could sell and ended up having to throw out much of their harvest because they could not find a buyer. As the market stabilizes and new regulations are introduced, farmers will likely have an easier time finding contracts to sell their hemp.
In addition, financial risk is high due to the contracts hemp growers have with processors. In 2019, growers were paid for the amount of hemp they delivered to the processor — similar to how they were paid for tobacco — but in the 2020 season, they were paid for the amount of oil extracted from the plant, which meant they were not paid until later. Mills says many farmers are growing less hemp because “our risk appetite is not to the point where we’re willing to put that much money out for the amount of time to get repaid.”
Virginia’s hemp industry is behind that of neighbors such as North Carolina, which legalized industrial hemp before the commonwealth. Other states have a head start, but it is still a developing industry with room for growth. But hemp industries in other states show that Virginia is following a pattern — a successful first year, and then a downturn in profit as the industry regulates itself. This spells out a hopeful outlook for hemp.
Mills and other farmers see hemp as a promising, sustainable industry, despite the instability of the first few years. Hemp, which was legalized in Virginia in 2018, has a multitude of uses, from smokables to CBD-infused products, to rope and textiles. As the FDA allows more uses of hemp, the industry will likely expand.
Mark Gignac, the executive director of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, which conducts hemp research and testing, pointed to Europe as an example of what the American hemp industry could become. In Europe, hemp is used in bioplastics, often for automobiles.
“I think it’s in its infancy,” said Gignac of the innovation with uses for hemp and the hemp industry as a whole.
Planting of hemp begins in June, and while farmers may have temporarily turned away from industrial hemp or decreased the number of acres they use to grow it, hemp still looks to be a sustainable industry in Southside.