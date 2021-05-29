As hemp prices plummet, growing pains linger. However, Pittsylvania County farmers still see a promising plant.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CBD — short for cannabidiol — uses are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, and, last year, farmers were waiting on the FDA to release rulings expanding those uses, particularly regarding CBD’s medicinal properties.

However, the FDA hasn’t released the ruling, which local farmer Robert Mills says is because of the change between the Trump and Biden administrations. Because of the transition, they “had to basically start back over again,” Mills said. Farmers had expected that demand for industrial hemp would be higher after the 2020 growing season than it actually was.

Also complicating issues of supply and demand is how farmers sell their product. Many farmers in the past two years planted their crop without knowing how much they could sell and ended up having to throw out much of their harvest because they could not find a buyer. As the market stabilizes and new regulations are introduced, farmers will likely have an easier time finding contracts to sell their hemp.