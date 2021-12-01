As holiday festivals gear up in Dan River Region, health experts suggest dashing through events with COVID-19 safety in mind

As Dan River Region residents get into the holiday spirit with festivals and parades this weekend, the Virginia Department of Health is outlining some safety practices to keep the season jolly and bright.
The chief recommendation: get vaccinated — and boosted — against COVID-19. Flu shots also are important for the season of celebrations since influenza is expected to increase this year.
"The holidays are an exciting time for friends and families to gather and celebrate," said Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health. "As we approach the holiday season, it is important to continue protecting your health and to keep friends and loved ones safe during your travels and celebration."
Outdoor activities — like parades planned around Southside this weekend — are safer than events held inside because there's more fresh air circulating, Crawford said. However, masking is suggested outside if it's not possible to keep 6 feet of distance from others.
Yet, outdoor events with people from different households where not everyone is vaccinated is classified as a "medium-risk" activity, according to the state health department, proving there's no way to totally eliminate the chance to catch COVID-19.
For private indoor social gatherings, things get a little more complicated.
"Communicate in advance with guests about your COVID-19 ground rules and the precautions you're taking," Crawford told the Register & Bee.
If someone is feeling sick and showing signs of COVID-19, they should stay at home. The same is true if someone was exposed to a person who tested positive for illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
For an indoor event, consider providing masks or asking guests to bring their own, even if someone is fully vaccinated. Masking is especially important when folks aren't able to maintain 6 feet of distance.
The CDC has Danville and Pittsylvania County labeled at the highest risk for community transmission of COVID-19. Under this designation — and even the level below it — the federal agency highly recommends wearing face masks for indoor public spaces.
Combined, Danville and Pittsylvania County added 37 new virus infections in Wednesday morning's dashboard update, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 17. Virginia added more than 2,400 new cases Wednesday, marking the first time since mid-November the 2,000-threshold mark was crossed.
"Social transmission continues to be the main cause of current COVID-19 cases," Crawford said.
Vaccines and boosters
Danville is slowly inching toward having half of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 49% of all residents in Danville and 46% in Pittsylvania County have achieved the status of full vaccination, according to the state health department.
In addition, more than 12% of city residents and 11% of those living in the county have gotten a booster dose of protection. The CDC along with the state health department believes everyone 18 and older should receive a booster of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"The emergence of Omicron is a good reminder to Virginians to continue taking the important and simple steps that we know reduce the spread of COVID-19: Vaccination remains the most important tool in fighting the pandemic," Crawford said, in reference to a new variant of concern classified last week. The first case in the United States was detected in California on Wednesday.
Upcoming clinic
The Virginia Health Department will host a vaccination clinic from from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Averett University’s north campus offering first, second and booster doses at no cost to the public.
The Pfizer version is available to anyone 5 and older, according to a health department news release. Those 18 and older may choose either the Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
The health department highly recommends appointments for children to reduce wait times, however walk-ins are welcome.
To register, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov. If residents experience issues registering, they may call 877-VAX-IN-VA.