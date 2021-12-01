As holiday festivals gear up in Dan River Region, health experts suggest dashing through events with COVID-19 safety in mind

"Communicate in advance with guests about your COVID-19 ground rules and the precautions you're taking," Crawford told the Register & Bee.

If someone is feeling sick and showing signs of COVID-19, they should stay at home. The same is true if someone was exposed to a person who tested positive for illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

For an indoor event, consider providing masks or asking guests to bring their own, even if someone is fully vaccinated. Masking is especially important when folks aren't able to maintain 6 feet of distance.

The CDC has Danville and Pittsylvania County labeled at the highest risk for community transmission of COVID-19. Under this designation — and even the level below it — the federal agency highly recommends wearing face masks for indoor public spaces.

Combined, Danville and Pittsylvania County added 37 new virus infections in Wednesday morning's dashboard update, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 17. Virginia added more than 2,400 new cases Wednesday, marking the first time since mid-November the 2,000-threshold mark was crossed.

"Social transmission continues to be the main cause of current COVID-19 cases," Crawford said.

Vaccines and boosters