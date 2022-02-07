As hospitalizations drop, Sovah Health-Danville resumes elective outpatient procedures

With COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping 50% in a week, Sovah Health-Danville resumed elective outpatient procedures Monday after nearly a monthlong pause.

The health system is currently treating about 35 patients for COVID-19 across campuses in Danville and Martinsville, Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer, told the Register & Bee on Monday.

The elective surgeries were halted Jan. 10 — initially for only two weeks — amid a surge in hospitalizations after leaders evaluated capacity. At the time, there were 60 patients spread across both facilities being treated for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The pause continued until Monday. The Martinsville campus had previously put back into place elective outpatient procedures, Gunn-Nolan said.

The omicron variant — an extremely transmissible version of the coronavirus — was blamed as the main driver for the recent surge. Even though experts believe overall omicron causes less severe sickness when compared with other variants, the extreme number of people being infected put more strain on health care systems.

Last month, Gunn-Nolan said an “alarming” number weren’t surviving the battle with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Danville and Pittsylvania County added 25 new COVID-19 deaths last week as the Virginia Department of Health started to process fatalities related to the omicron wave.

"We would like to remind the public that if an individual’s condition is less severe and not life-threatening, we recommend they consider seeking care and treatment at an urgent care clinic or their primary care provider’s office so ER staff can focus on the most critical needs," Gunn-Nolan said.

Hospitals throughout Virginia have seen a surge of people coming to emergency rooms who weren't critically ill. In addition, many wanted a COVID-19 test. Sovah Health-Danville continues to stress to the community the emergency room is not a testing site.

However, the health department is offering tests from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at Sovah Health Danville Medical Park, located at at 101 Holbrook St.

Oh Monday, Danville and Pittsylvania County were adding about 100 new COVID-19 cases per day, a drastic decline since the peak of 237 daily infections recorded Jan. 14.

The current seven-day rolling average remains extremely elevated and well above the delta surge through Sunday.

The Dan River Region — as well as all of Virginia and 99% of the nation — is still in the highest risk category for COVID-19 spread. In this tier, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face masks for indoor public settings.

The positivity rate — a key measure to find the pulse of the pandemic on a local level — is one reason for the high risk. Currently, 30% of residents in Danville and 46% of those in Pittsylvania County who undergo a COVID-19 test yield a positive result. The CDC views any figure above 5% to indicate the virus is spreading uncontrolled in a locality.

