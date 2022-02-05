As hospitals struggle with diversions, Pittsylvania County EMS volunteers endure extra burden

Complications surrounding hospital diversions are adding an extra burden to emergency volunteers serving in rural areas of Southside Virginia.

The issue was a topic of discussion recently on Pittsylvania County Happenings — a podcast produced by county spokesperson Caleb Ayers — by Chris Slemp, the director of Pittsylvania County Public Safety and EMS coordinator Kasey Seay.

Hospital diversions happen when a facility is no longer able to accept any patients. While still available to provide emergency and life-saving care, another hospital has to be found to admit the patient.

“We’re starting to see a big influx of 911 and EMS calls,” Slemp said in the recent podcast.

“We’re having situations now where multiple hospitals might go on diversion, so then someone might be driving from the southeast part of the county all the way up an hour-plus to get to get to a hospital that’s well above the northern part of the county,” Ayers said.

As a result, Ayers said this makes the call more time-consuming and requires even more people to commit to volunteering. He also said the problem has gotten worse since it first became a noticeable issue around October.

Full hospitals in addition to staffing shortages are among the biggest issues facing the county, Slemp said.

“We’re starting to see it here having a really major impact,” he said. “Early in the fall, we went through a similar situation, and then it kind of died down. But it’s back again with the resurgence of this new COVID variant.”

Slemp noted for a couple days in previous weeks everything within an hour of the county was on diversion, including areas like Martinsville.

“We’re still taking patients because there’s no where for us to go,” Slemp said with Seay adding it can take anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours just for a hospital to take in one of the individuals from an EMS team.

As a result, the emergency vehicles are tied up waiting for patients to be accepted by hospitals.

“That ambulance, that crew, they can’t go and respond to other calls,” said Slemp, who added EMS services rely heavily on volunteers who answer more than 90% of the calls. “Thats becoming a major impact for us.”

Slemp said that now the staff members have to gather other crews to cover their areas while volunteers are traveling further to find an available hospital.

“One volunteer agency might have had four EMS calls with inside of an hour,” he explained. “So now you’re bringing in trucks from other parts of the county to answer those calls and these ambulances are still waiting at the hospital offloading patients.”

However, he doesn’t blame the health systems for the current struggles.

“Its not the hospitals’ fault,” he said. “It’s just the nature of the beast that’s going on right now.”

Seay believes the cause of hospital diversions is the result of a nationwide shortage of health care workers and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Instead of being down with a call in an hour, you’re now looking at two to three hours before that truck gets back in service to respond to another call, but it doesn’t affect treatment that the volunteers and career staff provide,” she said.

In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among volunteers and staff, Slemp constantly reminds workers to treat every patient as if they’re COVID-positive, “Even if you’re there because somebody sprained their ankle.”

Slemp also noted that a resident should only call for an ambulance in an emergency situation.

“Hospitals are just flooded, and if you’re going to go there, you need to be prepared,” he said.

“We have more calls that we take by ambulance that get put in the waiting room than we actually have taken completely back to a bed,” Seay said.

Slemp agreed saying people need to have patience with the nurses and doctors because of how overwhelmed and overworked they are.