As more people take advantage of river recreation, Danville rescue calls add up

He said Danville’s fire department has been dispatched just 51 times for water-related emergencies in the last five years, though not all required responders to enter the water. Thirty-six of those calls came during Tropical Storm Michael in October 2018.

Pruett said the Danville Life Saving Crew has responded to six or so incidents on the river this year, which he said is unusually high.

“Water calls aren’t something we get a lot of,” he said.

Duffer added that the fire department is still in the beginning stages of gearing up after being recognized as a regional swift water rescue team two months ago.

That status allows Danville’s department to receive more grant opportunities to purchase more equipment, allowing it to better prepare for or respond to large rain events similar to Tropical Storm Michael.

“By locating swift water rescue teams throughout the state for when we do have a storm event or a large rain event,” Duffer said, “then we can activate those teams to be ready and to be more proactive about going to those key locations where you have issues and being ready for it versus being reactive.”