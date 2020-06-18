As more people take advantage of river recreation, Danville rescue calls add up

On June 6, the Danville Fire Department and the Danville Life Saving Crew were each dispatched to two different incidents on the Dan River: a stranded kayaker and a woman dangling from King Memorial Bridge.
Fortunately, nobody was injured in either case in part because of quick response times from both units, along with the police department.
In general, when each crew arrives at a scene, they quickly assess the situation and determine a unified course of action.
“We get there and it’s one team and one purpose,” said Tommy Pruett, the executive director of the Danville Life Saving Crew. “We all bring something to the table.”
The Danville Life Saving Crew and the fire department, in particular, bring specific expertise for rescue situations on the river.
Danville Fire Department Battalion Chief Dean Fowler said the fire department’s swift water rescue team has about 30 members trained in that specialized field. They’ll sometimes use the pool at the YMCA to practice techniques for moving victims, and the river itself is used when weather permits.
“We have some formal training for the team once a month,” Fowler said.
The same is true for the Danville Life Saving Crew. Pruett said nearly two dozen members of the crew’s full-time staff and volunteer group are trained in techniques for swift water rescues or dives and recoveries. They also meet at least once a month for training, which can be sometimes tough for volunteers to fit around full-time jobs.
“Training for us comes with a price,” Pruett said.
That training pays off, though, during unpredictable circumstances — such as a pedestrian on a bridge — or during situations that are more common — like a recreational incident on the water.
The kayaker in question from two weekends ago got stuck on the debris pile underneath the train trestle bridge and needed to be rescued from above. The debris pile, which appeared following the flooding in late May, was cleared earlier this week by Norfolk Southern, the owner of the bridge.
As summer goes on, it’s possible that the fire department and Danville Life Saving Crew receive more calls for similar situations — more precisely, incidents of boaters and kayakers needing to be saved.
“I think there’s more people taking advantage of the river, and I think more people use it for recreation,” Fowler said. “That’s creating a greater possibility of something like that occurring.”
Tim Duffer, the fire department’s assistant chief of technical and support services, said the river’s recreational activity has increased over the last decade.
Ten years ago, he said, there were not nearly as many kayakers or boaters on the river as are seen today. Most calls back then had to deal with somebody who had slipped while fishing, Duffer said.
He said Danville’s fire department has been dispatched just 51 times for water-related emergencies in the last five years, though not all required responders to enter the water. Thirty-six of those calls came during Tropical Storm Michael in October 2018.
Pruett said the Danville Life Saving Crew has responded to six or so incidents on the river this year, which he said is unusually high.
“Water calls aren’t something we get a lot of,” he said.
Duffer added that the fire department is still in the beginning stages of gearing up after being recognized as a regional swift water rescue team two months ago.
That status allows Danville’s department to receive more grant opportunities to purchase more equipment, allowing it to better prepare for or respond to large rain events similar to Tropical Storm Michael.
“By locating swift water rescue teams throughout the state for when we do have a storm event or a large rain event,” Duffer said, “then we can activate those teams to be ready and to be more proactive about going to those key locations where you have issues and being ready for it versus being reactive.”
Previously, Duffer said, the closest regional swift water team would have been in Roanoke or Bedford, which in the event of a sudden large rain event, may not be particularly helpful. Having a team staged in Danville not only makes Danville more prepared, but the crew here can be called to assist other areas with fewer rescue resources.
Aside from being on-call for weather-related emergencies, Duffer hopes that the presence of the regional swift water team in Danville puts residents more at ease about using the river for recreational activities.
“If people know that it’s there,” he said, “it might make people more comfortable to get out and utilize our river and utilize the stuff in Danville, and maybe it’ll attract some people to come here.”
Parker reports for the Danville Register & Bee.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.