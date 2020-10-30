As pandemic wipes out routine Danville area blood drives, supply level dwindles

Another victim of the pandemic is the blood supply at Sovah Health-Danville.
The supply has remained low since May and is only about 40% of where it should be, according to Kathy Haney, team leader at the Sovah Blood Donor Center.
“Currently, all blood types are needed,” she said.
Because of the pandemic, the Blood Donor Center has not been able to hold the usual blood drives that keep the supply adequate.
“We had a successful drive at Averett University this week, but we have not been able to have blood drives at most schools, businesses and churches due to them not returning to normal operations,” Haney said.
By this time of the year, the center usually has held about 110 blood drives, but this year there have only been 35 so far, with only 11 of those since April.
“We have seen a moderate increase in blood donations at the Sovah Blood Donor Center due to new donors and donors who have not given in years, but those have not compensated for the lost donations at blood drives,” she said.
Although treatment of COVID-19 patients does not usually require blood transfusions, they are given daily at the hospital for non-COVID patients. In September, non-COVID patients needed 244 red cell transfusions, she said.
Health and safety precautions have been put in place for the donors, including face masks and 6 feet of social distancing being required, as well as the cleaning of all contact areas in between donations, such as the donor chairs.
“We are here to address all issues and concerns of all potential donors,” Haney said, speaking to those who might be nervous about donating.
Support Local Journalism
The website AABB.org has a blood donation frequently asked questions section under the "Give Blood" tab, she said.
The site also lists nearby locations for donations of COVID-19 convalescent plasma donations.
Haney also noted that several of the questions on the donor card changed in June due to FDA regulations.
“For example, we no longer ask donors if they spent time at a military base in Germany,” she said.
Residents may donate blood every 56 days.
"With one blood donation you are able to help save three lives, as it is made into a red blood cell unit, platelets and fresh frozen plasma,” she said. “Most people can donate blood, even those with conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes or taking medications as long as one is feeling well and healthy. Giving blood is a wonderful community service in helping others.”
Alexis Ehrhardt, president and CEO of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, started donating blood during high school campus blood drives.
“I didn’t always give regularly in college and my early career, but now I give as often as I can,” she said. “When I get the reminder from the blood bank, I schedule my appointment.”
Her father donated blood regularly when she was growing up, so she saw it as a “normal practice” in her family.
“It’s special for me because it’s a way to demonstrate our humanity and take care of one another,” she said. “Blood donor centers always have practiced extreme sanitation procedures, so I feel comfortable giving. As for needles, it’s just a small stick and then you don’t feel a thing. It’s truly such a small sacrifice that could save someone’s life.”
A joint statement by AABB, America’s Blood Centers and the American Red Cross reports the blood supply in the United States is critically low as the majority of the nation’s blood centers report “significant declines in their blood collections” due to disruptions caused by the pandemic, wildfires and recent storms.
“Blood donors are needed now to help maintain the adequacy of the blood supply and to ensure that blood is available,” the release states.
Call 434-799-3743 to schedule an appointment to donate blood.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.