As pandemic wipes out routine Danville area blood drives, supply level dwindles

Another victim of the pandemic is the blood supply at Sovah Health-Danville.

The supply has remained low since May and is only about 40% of where it should be, according to Kathy Haney, team leader at the Sovah Blood Donor Center.

“Currently, all blood types are needed,” she said.

Because of the pandemic, the Blood Donor Center has not been able to hold the usual blood drives that keep the supply adequate.

“We had a successful drive at Averett University this week, but we have not been able to have blood drives at most schools, businesses and churches due to them not returning to normal operations,” Haney said.

By this time of the year, the center usually has held about 110 blood drives, but this year there have only been 35 so far, with only 11 of those since April.

“We have seen a moderate increase in blood donations at the Sovah Blood Donor Center due to new donors and donors who have not given in years, but those have not compensated for the lost donations at blood drives,” she said.