As rooms become inferno, father dashes inside to rescue family members from Danville home

A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after being rescued by his father from a fire at a home at American Legion Boulevard late Saturday night.
"You couldn't breathe, you couldn't see," Jesse Rhoads told the Danville Register & Bee on Sunday morning on the front porch of his home next to the house that was heavily damaged by the blaze. "The smoke was overwhelming."
Rhoads was describing what it was like going into one of the bedrooms in the home next door that had become an inferno. His mother, who is in the intensive care unit at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill, lives in the home next door to Rhoads, his wife and their children.
Four people were injured in the blaze.
Firefighters from the Danville Fire Department arrived shortly before midnight to find a one-story home at 128 American Legion Blvd. with fire coming from the roof and bedroom windows and heavy smoke pouring out of the structure, Capt. Darryl Turpin reported.
There were no victims found in the home, but neighboring family members had helped three occupants escape the structure before firefighters arrived after their child heard the smoke alarm when he went to Rhoads' Mom's home for a visit, Turpin reported.
Four people were injured, including three occupants treated and transported by the Danville Lifesaving Crew. Another person had minor injuries but did not require transport, according to the fire department.
Nineteen personnel, three engines, a ladder and four support vehicles responded to the fire.
Firefighters put out the fire that was found in the bedroom. The blaze caused heavy smoke and fire damage to the home.
The fire department was on scene until 3:25 a.m. Sunday.
It was around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when Rhoads' 9-year-old son ran over from his grandmother's house and told his parents the smoke alarm had gone off.
"He said, 'I think the house is on fire,'" Rhoads said his son told him. "We were watching TV."
When Rhoads dashed next door and entered the home, the television was flickering and he heard popping sounds.
"It was like something in a horror film," he said.
When he opened up the door to the back bedroom, "it was like a wall of black smoke," Rhoads said.
Rhoads' son, who had been in the front bedroom, was crawling on the floor disoriented, heading back to the bedroom, Rhoads recalled.
Rhoads was able to get his mom out of the home. Her friend had Rhoads' son at his side, but they collapsed in the hallway, Rhoads said.
The friend managed to make it to the living room and Rhoads went, grabbed him and brought him outside.
Rhoads, had gone in and out of the house several times to try and save his son, and his mom's friend thought Rhoads' son had come out behind them.
When nearly everyone was outside, they realized Rhoads' 20-year-old son Hunter was still in the house.
Rhoads went to the bedroom window and could hear his son.
"I'm not going to make it, I'm going to die," Hunter screamed.
That's when Rhoads once again sprang into action. Busting out the front bedroom window and screen, and crawling halfway through the window, he reached down and felt around for his son who was on the floor, grabbed him by the hair and then his shoulders and pants and pulled him out through the window.
"He hit the ground and I dragged him out as far as I could away from the house before I started to pass out," Rhoads said.
Hunter is in critical condition and on life support in a medically-induced coma, he said. His mother is in stable condition.
Sarah Hoover, Rhoads' wife and Hunter's stepmother, had also helped grab people from the house, as well as most of her mother-in-law's pets.
For Hoover, it all happened so quickly it was difficult to remember everything that occurred.
"A lot of it was actually a blur, " recalled Hoover, who had just returned home from work during the interview Sunday morning.
"I've been a nervous wreck at work," Hoover said.
Their two homes are so close together, flames had reached across the top of the roof of Rhoads' and Hoover's car port, Hoover said.
Besides everyone who got out of the house, several pets were saved, including three cats, a Chihuahua and a hamster. A small turtle was still in the home Sunday morning.
Rhoads said he became emotional when a firefighter came out of the house with a cat and the dog.
"I almost started crying," he said.
Brenda Hairston, who lives on the other side of Rhoads' Mom's home, said she woke up around 1:30 a.m., while firefighters were still on the scene. The activity outside lit up her living room.
She opened her blinds and saw firemen.
"I had no idea what was going on," she said.
The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.
