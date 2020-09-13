As rooms become inferno, father dashes inside to rescue family members from Danville home

Rhoads, had gone in and out of the house several times to try and save his son, and his mom's friend thought Rhoads' son had come out behind them.

When nearly everyone was outside, they realized Rhoads' 20-year-old son Hunter was still in the house.

Rhoads went to the bedroom window and could hear his son.

"I'm not going to make it, I'm going to die," Hunter screamed.

That's when Rhoads once again sprang into action. Busting out the front bedroom window and screen, and crawling halfway through the window, he reached down and felt around for his son who was on the floor, grabbed him by the hair and then his shoulders and pants and pulled him out through the window.

"He hit the ground and I dragged him out as far as I could away from the house before I started to pass out," Rhoads said.

Hunter is in critical condition and on life support in a medically-induced coma, he said. His mother is in stable condition.

Sarah Hoover, Rhoads' wife and Hunter's stepmother, had also helped grab people from the house, as well as most of her mother-in-law's pets.