As state cases rise again, Danville adds another COVID-19 death

Caseloads have been rising in Virginia since June 20, when the daily average was about 130 cases. On Tuesday, that was up to about 268 infections for a 7-day rolling average.

The increase in cases comes when the delta variant is becoming the domination strain of COVID-19.

“It’s important that everyone is aware of the delta variant, so they can take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Dr. Brandy Darby, a veterinary epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, told the Register & Bee last week. “Every time the virus gets an opportunity to infect a new host, there’s an opportunity for the virus to mutate and change in a way that allows for a new variant to emerge.”

The variant is a concern among health experts based on evidence showing it can spread more easily between people. The delta strain also appears to cause more severe illness. Fewer than half of the adult population in Danville and Pittsylvania County fully vaccinated, adding to the growing worry of the delta variant.

Locally, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are seeing about three new cases per day, but that figure is clouded by negative caseloads recently. When officials find a case was assigned to the wrong location, it's moved to the proper jurisdiction. Doing so skews the rolling averages of cases.