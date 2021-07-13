As state cases rise again, Danville adds another COVID-19 death

As Virginia is starting to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases, Danville recorded another death from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The latest fatality was added Tuesday morning and brings the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's toll to 225. A comparison of data shows the latest victim was a woman 80 or older.
Other than a few demographic details, there's very little known when someone dies of COVID-19. The date of death also is a mystery, but it likely happened weeks earlier. It takes that long before death certificate details are available for the Virginia Department of Health. After verifying the fatality was a result of COVID-19, officials place it in an online database.
However, the health department stresses data are preliminary and subject to change after another routine review process. That's performed to make sure cases and deaths are assigned to the proper locality. Recently deaths have been removed in both Danville and Pittsylvania County.
“The most likely explanation is that the deceased case didn’t live in Pittsylvania County and the data managers corrected for it,” Chris Andrews, an epidemiologist with the Danville-Pittsylvania County Health District, told the Register & Bee on Friday to explain the most recent death removal. “Most cases that need to be reassigned to a different district are erroneously assigned based on temporary residence [nursing home/rehab facility] or because an outdated address was provided at the time of death.”
Caseloads have been rising in Virginia since June 20, when the daily average was about 130 cases. On Tuesday, that was up to about 268 infections for a 7-day rolling average.
The increase in cases comes when the delta variant is becoming the domination strain of COVID-19.
“It’s important that everyone is aware of the delta variant, so they can take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Dr. Brandy Darby, a veterinary epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, told the Register & Bee last week. “Every time the virus gets an opportunity to infect a new host, there’s an opportunity for the virus to mutate and change in a way that allows for a new variant to emerge.”
The variant is a concern among health experts based on evidence showing it can spread more easily between people. The delta strain also appears to cause more severe illness. Fewer than half of the adult population in Danville and Pittsylvania County fully vaccinated, adding to the growing worry of the delta variant.
Locally, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are seeing about three new cases per day, but that figure is clouded by negative caseloads recently. When officials find a case was assigned to the wrong location, it's moved to the proper jurisdiction. Doing so skews the rolling averages of cases.
After the state's positivity rate dipped to a record low in mid-June, it started climbing again and was at 2.3% Tuesday, still an acceptable figure by standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate measure the number of positive results against the overall tests administered. The CDC says anything below 5% shows the virus is under control in a community.