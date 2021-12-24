As Va. records second highest COVID-19 cases in a day, Dan River Region health leaders brace for post-holiday surge

As Virginia's average daily cases of COVID-19 jumped 86% in just one week — catapulting higher than the recent delta wave — local health officials are bracing for more illnesses in the Dan River Region after the holidays.

On Friday, Virginia added 8,756 new reports of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, marking the second highest daily figure in the pandemic. The record — as of now — stands at 9,914 cases reported Jan. 17 amid last winter's surge. The next update from the Virginia Department of Health will not come until Monday.

Virginia is poised to easily eclipse the high levels endured earlier this year, according to the University of Virginia's most recent forecast. The numbers are driven by the extremely transmissible omicron variant, yet another altered version of the coronavirus.

It's safe to conclude the omicron variant is already circulating in the Dan River Region, Linda Scarborough, a spokesperson for the health department, confirmed to the Register & Bee this week.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that omicron represented about 73% of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

"In the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Region 3, which includes Virginia, CDC data indicates Omicron represents 75.8% of cases," Logan Anderson, a health department spokesperson for the Richmond office, told the Register & Bee.

Locally, while infections have increased, the gains aren't as dramatic as the commonwealth overall. The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is adding about 35 new cases per day. On Christmas Eve, there were 61 new infections recorded.

Local health district leaders "have briefed their investigation staff on the likelihood of a post-holiday surge in a similar manner as they have done since the COVID-19 virus was first detected," epidemiologist Chris Andrews told the Register & Bee via email this week.

"We are maintaining our current investigation team and continue to endorse vaccination, social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing hands," he said when asked what's being done at the local level to prepare for a possible onslaught of infections.

Health districts throughout the commonwealth haven't decreased levels of surveillance and investigation even as cases waned after the most recent delta wave. When someone tests positive for COVID-19, the local health department begins contact tracing to alert others they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Over the course of the pandemic, the health department added more people to help with those tasks.

UVa reports omicron may not cause severe illnesses as other variants, but the sheer number of people who could become infected easily counters the average impacts. The virus in general has a wide range of effects on the population. Some people show no signs or symptoms while others become so sick they have to seek emergency medical care.

Simply put, with more people exposed to omicron, hospitals — already under strains because of staffing struggles — could become overwhelmed.

"Like many hospitals across the country, staffing continues to be a challenge for us," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, acknowledged to the Register & Bee this week. "We are so thankful for our staff that show up to work every single day giving their all to care for our community."

Sovah Health leaders are worried about another local COVID-19 surge in the coming months, especially with low local vaccination rates in the area. In Danville, only half of residents are considered fully vaccinated and just 17% have received a booster dose to provide an added layer of protection many experts report is needed to ward off impacts from the omicron variant.

Pittsyvalnia County only has 15% of its residents with a booster shot and 47% fully vaccinated.

"We continue to monitor our local situation and follow stringent infection prevention protocols to ensure the safety of our patients and staff," Gunn-Nolan said.

Vaccines and boosters are still viewed as the best line of defense against COVID-19. Even though breakthrough infections — situations where someone who is vaccinated comes down with COVID-19 — occur, people who have had the proper shots are far less likely to be admitted to the hopsital, need life support or die from the disease, Gunn-Nolan said.

"As we head into the holiday season, it’s important to remember that the pandemic is not over, and large gatherings still maintain a high risk for spread," she said. "Get vaccinated, wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene and social distancing to lower those risks."

Danville and Pittsylvania County are still in the highest risk category for COVID-19 spread, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In these areas, the CDC — and state health leaders — strongly urge residents to wear face coverings for indoor public settings.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.