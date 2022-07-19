At 4-H Camp, a week of fun, challenges and character building

More than 250 youth from Pittsylvania County, Franklin County and Danville attended 4-H Camp at Smith Mountain Lake last month.

Throughout the week, campers learned about the six pillars of character: citizenship, respect, trustworthiness, caring, responsibility and fairness.

Summer staff at the W.E. Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center took time to teach flag etiquette to the campers and then allowed hands-on opportunities to put their citizenship skills to the test.

Summer staff, adult volunteers and teen leaders also were on the front line of leading classes throughout each day. These classes included horsemanship, fishing, swimming, kayaking, STEM, performing arts, small animal science, outdoor cooking and archery. In each class, campers built upon their knowledge to achieve mastery in new skills. In the process, youth developed a sense of pride in their accomplishments and a new level of trust as they pushed themselves outside of their comfort zones to try new challenges.

While at camp, youth lodged together with their peers and were supervised by teen leaders and adult volunteers. Through this experience, campers learned to make new friends, forged new relationships and respected the space of others. Additionally, campers learned the value of responsibility as they had to keep their rooms clean and plan for the day to make sure they had all of their belongings and supplies they needed for their classes so they could stay on schedule.

Each evening, campers and volunteers participated in special programs. From a wacky fashion show that involved creating costumes out of newspaper and tape to silly, yet competitive recreational relays, youth had many opportunities to excel in the areas of caring and fairness. These activities required campers to work together, support one another and engage their creative sides as they problem-solved to achieve their goals.

This special 4-H event takes place every summer, but there are also ways to stay involved in 4-H all year long. For more information about 4-H involvement and/or volunteer opportunities, contact Mandi Dolan, 4-H extension agent, at mandi@vt.edu or by calling 434-432-7770.