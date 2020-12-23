At Danville church, an ornament, a tree and the 'flower lady' to remember

The sanctuary at Shermont Baptist Church is decorated beautifully, as it is every Christmas.
But this year there is a poignancy about the decorations because of the woman behind them.
Patricia Lowe accepted the role of “flower lady” at the church for years as her way to serve God.
This will be the first year, though, without her help. She died from lung cancer in February.
“My wife and I and our daughter, Stephanie, came to this church 21 years ago,” her husband, Jim, explained. “Our church is run by committees and every year we sign up for what we want to do. Of course, Pat signed up for the flower committee and after two or three years was elected the chairman.”
A couple in the church, Raymond “Buddy” and Corrine Parks, who also died this year, put up a poinsettia tree every year, but about 2006 were ready to pass the Christmas-decorating baton on and Pat accepted it.
“She felt it was a talent and her way to serve God,” said Stephanie Elllis. “She made all the wreaths at her house and then would bring them down to church.”
There are so many wreaths and arrangements for every season of the year that two “flower rooms” and one very long closet in the church basement are dedicated to their storage.
After she made them, Jim used his former work van with hangers on the side to transport the large creations.
Special ornament
Also in 2006 Stephanie bought a snow globe ornament made by Dayspring at the mall that Jim tweaked to rotate on their tree at home.
“It’s named ‘Jesus is the Reason for the Season,’” Jim said. “We put it on our tree, then we were sitting there looking at it, and Stephanie said she wished we could have a tree like that at the church.”
Jim, now retired, decided to call upon his 50 years of experience in sheet metal work at his family-owned business and build one for the church.
They found a half-tree for sale at Penney’s and Jim set about to decorate it and make it able to rotate.
He then built a cross with a crown on top for the back, flat side of the tree, and bought a remote control so the minister could turn on the lights and rotate the tree.
“The ornament was Mom’s favorite ornament and when Mom said, ‘Could we build this,’ Dad built it,” Stephanie said. “My dad loved my mother so much and made sure that tree could be built. He did whatever she wanted him to do. It was so sweet.”
The first Sunday at church the tree was revealed was a memorable one for Jim.
“The first preacher to use the remote was Ryan Riley and we had a packed house the day he did it,” recalled Jim. “When the tree turned and the cross came around, there was an audible gasp from the audience.”
Jim said he suggested in 2012 that the church change the tree but he got “chewed out,” and the tree remains the focal point of the church’s Christmas decorations.
“Pat made it all, and I had to figure out how to install it,” Jim said.
'Tremendous loss'
Ryan Riley has been the pastor at Shermont for the past 14 years and said the decorations Pat’s made for every season are a blessing to the church.
“Miss Pat’s talents included having a keen eye for what matched the existing decorations, or perhaps what would complement an idea she had in her head and had yet to put into action,” he said. “She found great joy in making the wreaths, flowers and various accessories that would enhance our worship experience. Her family was a great help as well, with Mr. Jim always making sure everything was level and perfectly spaced, and her daughter Stephanie assisting in the design and implementation of her ideas.”
He said they still feel the “tremendous loss of Miss Pat,” but continue to be blessed as her legacy lives on through the various decorations she made.
“It is our hope that her talents will continue to be a blessing to all those who worship at Shermont for many years to come,” he said.
Loved Christmas
Pat battled lung cancer for a year and then it spread to her brain, Stephanie said.
“But she stayed positive,” Stephanie said, fighting back tears. “She even decorated last year when she was in rough shape. She was at the Christmas Eve candlelight service last year, and it was her last service. She loved it.”
Jim said that his wife loved decorating and Christmas was her favorite season.
“At one time we had four trees at home,” he said. “One of them was a peach-colored tree with beach ornaments. Then somewhere she got into snowmen, and I counted 35 of them in the bathroom, our smallest room in the house.”
Even though this is the first Christmas without their wife and mom, Stephanie said “they are hanging in there.” They decorated inside and outside as usual.
“Decorating brought me peace in a way,” Stephanie said. “It makes me happy to see it. She was a wonderful mom, and this brings me good memories. Mom would want us to have a good Christmas and would want us to be together.
“I miss my mom so much, but the spirit of Christmas makes me feel close to her because she loved it so much. My dad and I both feel that way.”
Stephanie and her husband, Chris, moved into the house with Jim after Pat’s passing.
As for the ornament that inspired the church’s tree, it is broken. The tree no longer stands up inside the snow globe or rotates.
Jim and Stephanie have tried to find another one, but Dayspring no longer makes them. They have searched online and on eBay, but haven’t been able to find it yet.
“I would love to one day find the ornament that inspired that tree. She loved that tree because it brought out the true meaning of Christmas,” said Stephanie. “’Some people look for a beautiful place. Others make a place beautiful.’ That is what my mom did.”
