At least one death linked to outbreak at Danville preschool facility

“If an employee, resident, student, client, or patient tests positive for COVID-19 but their exposure to the virus was determined to be outside of the setting, and they did not pass the virus on to anyone in the facility, then this case will not be counted on this dashboard,” health leaders wrote on the outbreaks dashboard.

Other data

COVID-19 cases have declined in recent days and even dipped into the negative territory Friday morning. The Virginia Department of Health didn’t immediately respond to questions after 15 cases were removed from the logs for Pittsylvania County and Danville. This has happened before after a review process determined cases weren’t assigned to the proper locality.

“This is most likely the result of cases either being assigned to other districts following a review of home addresses against county of testing or removal of redundant entries and notifications,” Chris Andrews, a epidemiologist with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said. “Local district offices are not notified as to why these changes are made by data managers.”

This is sometimes due to ZIP Code confusions. For example, someone may have a Danville mailing address but reside in Pittsylvania County. If a lab goes by the ZIP Code, that result lands in Danville instead of Pittsylvania County.