A family escaped a fire that destroyed their Arlington Road home and left a dog dead Monday morning.

The fire at 611 Arlington Road was reported at about 5:45 a.m., with arriving firefighters seeing heavy flames and smoke coming from the home, said Richie Guill, assistant fire marshal for Danville.

Firefighters entered the home to fight the blaze, but had to get out of house when the roof started to collapse, Guill said.

"They had to evacuate and we had to go on the defensive attack," he said.

It took about two or three hours to bring the fire under control, Guill said. Going on the defensive makes a fire more difficult to extinguish, he said.

There were five family members — a grandmother, grandfather, mother and two children — inside the home when the fire started. At least two people jumped from a second-story window to escape and were unharmed, Guill said.

The entire family was able to evacuate, however a dog perished in the blaze, he said.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.

The house was a total loss.