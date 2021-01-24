Author recounts growing up in Danville, trying to understand suicide of troubled father who faced anti-Semitism in Jim Crow era

Raised as a Southern Baptist, Kossoff said she's not considered a Jew because her mother was not Jewish.

However, she was once asked by a Sunday school teacher to explain Judaism.

"I remember feeling ambushed by that question," she recalled.

Barry Koplen, who grew up Jewish in Danville, remembered a similar instance from his childhood when a Bible teacher would come to his elementary school to teach about Christianity.

"When I was about 9 or 10, the Bible teacher asked if I would explain what it was like being Jewish," said Koplen, 75. "Here I was, a little boy ... as you might imagine, I wasn't exactly sure what to say."

Koplen also recalled one incident while he was a football player at George Washington High School.

"I'll never forget, I was going down the steps to the practice field," he said. "Two teammates were behind me on the steps, one of them said to the other, 'are you going to let that Jew take your girlfriend?'"

Koplen and one of those teammates were dating the same girl.

"It was really very provocative," he said. "It was meant for me to hear. It was an insulting remark. The guy who made that remark was trying to needle me."