Authorities confirm missing Pittsylvania County man's body found not far from last place he was known to be alive

Pittsylvania County resident Zachary Pruitt’s body was found not terribly far away from the Frank’s Pizza restaurant in Tightsqueeze, which is the last place he was believed to be seen alive, the county sheriff’s office confirmed Wednesday.

Pruitt, 25, was reported missing in late July, and his remains were found during the second week of September. Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Gerald Ford said Pruitt’s body was found off Va. 703, near where Tightsqueeze Road becomes Irish Road.

“It’s basically an open field area that’s used as a hay field and there’s a lot of woods behind it,” Ford said.

Ford added that his office is still waiting for an official medical examiner’s report, but no arrests have been made and no suspects have been officially named. He also would not confirm if the office is investigating the death as a homicide.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A search warrant filed in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court, though, reveals that one man appears to be on video with Pruitt on July 28, the day before Pruitt was reported missing. The warrant states that this man, who is not being identified because he has not been charged with a crime, was the last person known to be with Pruitt alive.