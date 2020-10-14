Authorities confirm missing Pittsylvania County man's body found not far from last place he was known to be alive

Pittsylvania County resident Zachary Pruitt’s body was found not terribly far away from the Frank’s Pizza restaurant in Tightsqueeze, which is the last place he was believed to be seen alive, the county sheriff’s office confirmed Wednesday.
Pruitt, 25, was reported missing in late July, and his remains were found during the second week of September. Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Gerald Ford said Pruitt’s body was found off Va. 703, near where Tightsqueeze Road becomes Irish Road.
“It’s basically an open field area that’s used as a hay field and there’s a lot of woods behind it,” Ford said.
Ford added that his office is still waiting for an official medical examiner’s report, but no arrests have been made and no suspects have been officially named. He also would not confirm if the office is investigating the death as a homicide.
A search warrant filed in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court, though, reveals that one man appears to be on video with Pruitt on July 28, the day before Pruitt was reported missing. The warrant states that this man, who is not being identified because he has not been charged with a crime, was the last person known to be with Pruitt alive.
A witness, according to the warrant, said the person on the video killed Pruitt “to silence him” following the theft of five firearms on July 16.
The cellphone of the person on video was the subject of the search warrant. The sheriff’s office hopes that phone records will help find further suspects or witnesses, according to the warrant.
A GoFundMe page was established after Pruitt's body was recovered.
"On July 28th our brother Zach went missing. Unexpectedly, his body was found on September 9th, 2020 leaving his family and friends completely heartbroken," read the page organized by Rikki Pruitt. "At only 25 years of age we are all mourning the sudden loss of our brother who was a friend to anyone he met along the way."
According to an obituary, Pruitt graduated Chatham High School in 2013, where he played football and was on the wrestling team for four years.
