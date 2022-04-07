Authorities investigate after body of 22-year-old found in Gretna pond

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a 22-year-old was found in a Gretna pond Wednesday evening.

The sheriff's office responded to the 1100 block of Player Road in Gretna at about 7 p.m., reported Capt. Corey Webb.

Chance Harris, of Hurt, was last seen in a nearby pond, Webb said.

"It is believed that Harris had been in a motor vehicle accident on a private roadway in close proximity to the pond," Webb wrote in a news release. "At this point in the investigation, it is unknown why or how Mr. Harris got into the pond."

Gretna Fire and Rescue reported volunteers responded to the "motor vehicle accident with injuries and last known location of the involved party being near a pond," officials posted on the agency's Facebook page.

Following an air and water search — with the help of the Danville Life Saving Crew's dive team — Harris was found dead in the pond at about 10:30 p.m.

The body was sent to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke to determine a cause of death, Webb said, as the case remains under investigation.

In addition to the drive team, other agencies helped including the Pittsylvania County Special Ops Team, Pittsylvania County Public Safety, Cool Branch Rescue Squad, Gretna Police Department, Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police, Webb said.