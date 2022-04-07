 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Authorities investigate after body of 22-year-old found in Gretna pond

  • 0
Body

Emergency crews respond to the 1100 block of Player Road in Gretna at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

 Gretna Fire & Rescue, contributed

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a 22-year-old was found in a Gretna pond Wednesday evening.

The sheriff's office responded to the 1100 block of Player Road in Gretna at about 7 p.m., reported Capt. Corey Webb. 

Chance Harris, of Hurt, was last seen in a nearby pond, Webb said.

"It is believed that Harris had been in a motor vehicle accident on a private roadway in close proximity to the pond," Webb wrote in a news release. "At this point in the investigation, it is unknown why or how Mr. Harris got into the pond."

Gretna Fire and Rescue reported volunteers responded to the "motor vehicle accident with injuries and last known location of the involved party being near a pond," officials posted on the agency's Facebook page.

Following an air and water search — with the help of the Danville Life Saving Crew's dive team — Harris was found dead in the pond at about 10:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

The body was sent to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke to determine a cause of death, Webb said, as the case remains under investigation.

In addition to the drive team, other agencies helped including the Pittsylvania County Special Ops Team, Pittsylvania County Public Safety, Cool Branch Rescue Squad, Gretna Police Department, Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police, Webb said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jamal Khashoggi fiancée vows to appeal case transfer to Saudi

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert