The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 44-year-old.

Authorities say Bobby Palmer was last seen Wednesday morning at his home on Climax Road in Pittsylvania County.

He was wearing gray shorts and a white tank top.

Officers said anyone has information on the whereabouts of Palmer they should call 434-432-7931 or Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044.