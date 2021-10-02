Averett marks first time with 0 infections since August as 81% of campus vaccinated

With about 4-in-5 Averett University students and employees vaccinated, the campus had zero COVID-19 infections on Friday, a first since Aug. 23.

About 17% of Averett University students and employees had yet to show proof of a COVID-19 shot Friday, a day after the school-imposed vaccination deadline. Those still not vaccinated will have to continue submitting to weekly tests and could lose some privileges, said Averett spokesperson Cassie Jones.

About 81% of the campus is vaccinated and 1.59% of students and workers were granted an exemption from taking the doses of protection against the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

"Together with our Averett Family, we have done a fantastic job at mitigating the spread on our campus, and we truly believe that with our safety measures in place, we can keep it that way," Jones wrote in an email to the Danville Register & Bee on Friday.

The university enacted the requirement in early September after learning about only half of the student were vaccinated. That, coupled with rising cases and more hospitalizations, led leaders to "act swiftly," Jones said.

Now, only 24% of students and 8% of employees remain either unvaccinated or lacking an exemption.