Averett marks first time with 0 infections since August as 81% of campus vaccinated

With about 4-in-5 Averett University students and employees vaccinated, the campus had zero COVID-19 infections on Friday, a first since Aug. 23.
About 17% of Averett University students and employees had yet to show proof of a COVID-19 shot Friday, a day after the school-imposed vaccination deadline. Those still not vaccinated will have to continue submitting to weekly tests and could lose some privileges, said Averett spokesperson Cassie Jones.
About 81% of the campus is vaccinated and 1.59% of students and workers were granted an exemption from taking the doses of protection against the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
"Together with our Averett Family, we have done a fantastic job at mitigating the spread on our campus, and we truly believe that with our safety measures in place, we can keep it that way," Jones wrote in an email to the Danville Register & Bee on Friday.
The university enacted the requirement in early September after learning about only half of the student were vaccinated. That, coupled with rising cases and more hospitalizations, led leaders to "act swiftly," Jones said.
Now, only 24% of students and 8% of employees remain either unvaccinated or lacking an exemption.
"Largely, our campus community has been understanding as to why we had to make the tough decision to require the vaccine," Jones told the Register & Bee. "Many factors went into the timing of the requirement, and we are working hard to keep our campus experience as normal as possible for all of us."
In September, Jones said non-compliance with the mandate could result in "separation from the University." On Friday, she clarified that means a vaccine or exemption is now a requirement for both employment and enrollment in the spring semester.
Students without vaccinations may be limited to certain parts of the campus. That could translate into not being able to eat in the dining hall and instead using a grab-and-go meal instead. In addition, participating in athletics or university-sponsored events may be curtailed.
"We understand how sensitive this is for some, and we have been working with every person for whom this is difficult," Jones said.
To that end, Averett hosted listening sessions so students and workers could not only share their concerns, but also ask questions. To encourage shots, the university hosted a vaccination event last month in its student center.
"We were also honored to join our local health department and health care partners in leading the collaborative charge for mass vaccination opportunities for residents of this region," Jones wrote in her email. "This is, perhaps, one of the most significant accomplishments of which we could play a part."
Danville Community College is hosting a similar session open to the community at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, will be the guest speaker for the hour-long talk in the student center on campus.
“There is a lot of misinformation circulating throughout our community regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, and we want to address each of these concerns and hesitancies,” Gunn-Nolan said in a news release. “The FDA committed to giving the COVID-19 vaccinations priority (not rushed) review at all phases of the studies, and the vaccine has proven to be safe and effective while significantly decreasing the risk of hospitalization or death.”
In addition to Sovah Health, DCC is partnering with Danville-based Piedmont Access to Health Services and the Virginia Department of Health. The goal is to provide facts and unbiased information not only to students but the entire community, said Muriel Mickles, interim president of Danville Community College.
So far, 27 Averett students or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes resumed in August, a dramatic decrease when compared with the winter months earlier this year. There was only one person awaiting results on a test and no one in quarantine as of Friday.
"While we are trying to provide our students with the most 'normal' campus life possible, we are still responsible for protecting ourselves, one another, our students and the members of this community," Jones said. "That’s why we’re continuing some of our best practices, and enlisting a few new ones based on what we’ve learned."
Averett will continue its requirement to wear masks indoors along with asking students and employees to complete a daily self-health assessment.