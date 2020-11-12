Averett student one of 10 honored by governor for volunteerism, community service

Aniyah Hubert, a senior at Averett University, is one of 10 Virginians recently honored by Gov. Ralph Northam with a 2020 Volunteerism and Community Service Award.
The annual awards recognize contributions of volunteers and organizations to the well-being of the commonwealth, according to a news release.
Originally from Georgia, Hubert now hails from Newport News.
“I started volunteering in high school because if I wanted to graduate with an advanced diploma, I needed volunteer hours,” she explained. “I had to get 20, but I went way over.”
She volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and at THRIVE Peninsula in high school, continuing to volunteer with THRIVE when she returns home from college.
THRIVE helps individuals and families through difficult times by providing emergency food and financial aid; motivating, mentoring and equipping people in financial hardships; and referrals to supportive resources.
At Averett, Hubert has volunteered with Sister4Sister, a service organization of female Averett students. The organization supported two women’s shelters by purchasing, organizing and stuffing care packages. Hubert is also a counselor for the Crisis Textline and assists freshman during orientation week.
“When I was junior class vice president, my cabinet organized a drive to collect items and monetary donations to send to the Bahamas,” she said. “We were able to collect and buy more than 300 items.
“I’ve also focused on giving back with my photography by doing photoshoots for people. This semester I’ve done a graduation shoot for another graduating senior, a nonprofit event, and I’ll be doing another event in December.”
'Passion and dedication to service'
Hubert was nominated by Jessica Beebe, her former supervisor and the program coordinator of the Dan River Year AmeriCorps, which focuses on improving literacy and STEM outcomes in school and afterschool programs.
Hubert served with the Dan River Year program during the 2019-20 year as a STEM literacy tutor and coach, serving at the Pleasant View Youth Center with the Danville Church-Based Tutorial Program.
“I nominated Aniyah for the Governor's Volunteer and Service Awards because of her passion and dedication to service in the DRY program,” Beebe said. “Also, after learning she has been a life-long volunteer and spent much of her time as a college student at Averett University mentoring young girls in the Sister4Sister program, I knew she was a great candidate for the young adult category.
“This is a new brand new award category, and I am proud Aniyah is the first to win.”
Will always volunteer
Besides volunteering, Hubert is taking 18 hours each semester and double majoring in marketing and psychology.
She will graduate a semester early in December.
After graduating, Hubert plans on moving to the Atlanta area where she has family and getting a job in the psychology field, perhaps working with children.
“I plan on volunteering always being a part of my life,” she said.
She has aspirations to be involved in the Divine Nine, which is an umbrella organization composed of historically African American Greek fraternities and sororities, according to Wikipedia.
“Being able to give back is important to me. If I needed assistance or was in a predicament, it would make a big impact if I had a person there to help,” she said. “If you are fortunate enough to be able to give back, you should be able to do it.”
She is proud of receiving the award because, she said, it’s nice to feel like she is doing something right that other people see.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com and (434) 791-7991.
