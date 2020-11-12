Averett student one of 10 honored by governor for volunteerism, community service

She will graduate a semester early in December.

After graduating, Hubert plans on moving to the Atlanta area where she has family and getting a job in the psychology field, perhaps working with children.

“I plan on volunteering always being a part of my life,” she said.

She has aspirations to be involved in the Divine Nine, which is an umbrella organization composed of historically African American Greek fraternities and sororities, according to Wikipedia.

“Being able to give back is important to me. If I needed assistance or was in a predicament, it would make a big impact if I had a person there to help,” she said. “If you are fortunate enough to be able to give back, you should be able to do it.”

She is proud of receiving the award because, she said, it’s nice to feel like she is doing something right that other people see.

