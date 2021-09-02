 Skip to main content
Averett University announces vaccine mandate
breaking editor's pick topical top story

Averett University announces vaccine mandate

Averett University hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

People wait to be called to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during an August clinic at Averett University.

 Averett University, contributed

Citing a high infection rate in the Dan River Region and a low vaccine numbers on campus, Averett University announced Thursday it will mandate COVID-19 shots for students and employees.

Anyone without an approved medical or religious exemption will be required to get a first vaccine dose by Sept. 30.

"This requirement includes all students who come to Averett’s campuses — both residential and commuter — as well as all employees on our campuses, including third-party on-campus vendor employees," campus leaders wrote on in a Facebook message.

The university will host a COVID-19 vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Averett student center.

"This vaccine requirement is yet another tool among our many mitigation strategies that will position us and other institutions of higher education to maintain a safer and healthier campus community for all," leaders wrote in the Facebook post.

This story will be updated.

