Averett University renames North Campus to honor prominent donor, former Register & Bee owner E. Stuart James Grant

Averett University’s North Campus was renamed in honor of prominent donor and Danville figure E. Stuart James Grant on Tuesday morning, officially attaching a meaningful name to a significant portion of the school’s community.

Now known as the Averett University E. Stuart James Grant North Campus, located at 707 Mount Cross Road, the section of campus plays home, primarily, to all of the school’s athletic facilities and staff offices.

Upon Grant’s death in 1990, at age 70, she willed her estate to Averett and several other educational and humanitarian institutions in the region. The charitable trust bearing her name was established in 1992 and has been the source of $18.5 million in donations to Averett in the past 27 years.

“For a long time we have been trying to think about ‘How do we begin to honor this woman that’s had such an impact not only at Averett, but throughout our community?’” Averett President Tiffany Franks said. “As our region’s hometown university, it only seems fitting that we would name this north campus in her honor for all to see.”

Grant’s name now appears on a new, large digital sign along Mount Cross Road and on a smaller sign on the drive leading up to the athletic facilities.