Averett University renames North Campus to honor prominent donor, former Register & Bee owner E. Stuart James Grant

Averett University’s North Campus was renamed in honor of prominent donor and Danville figure E. Stuart James Grant on Tuesday morning, officially attaching a meaningful name to a significant portion of the school’s community.
Now known as the Averett University E. Stuart James Grant North Campus, located at 707 Mount Cross Road, the section of campus plays home, primarily, to all of the school’s athletic facilities and staff offices.
Upon Grant’s death in 1990, at age 70, she willed her estate to Averett and several other educational and humanitarian institutions in the region. The charitable trust bearing her name was established in 1992 and has been the source of $18.5 million in donations to Averett in the past 27 years.
“For a long time we have been trying to think about ‘How do we begin to honor this woman that’s had such an impact not only at Averett, but throughout our community?’” Averett President Tiffany Franks said. “As our region’s hometown university, it only seems fitting that we would name this north campus in her honor for all to see.”
Grant’s name now appears on a new, large digital sign along Mount Cross Road and on a smaller sign on the drive leading up to the athletic facilities.
In addition to being a philanthropist and a community leader, Grant was also the longtime owner and publisher of the Danville Register and The Bee — having inherited the two newspapers after the death of her father while she was still 17 years old. She became president of Register Publishing Co. when she turned 21. The papers were merged into a single morning newspaper in 1989, one year before her death.
Grant was also a member of the Commission on Architectural Review and the board of the National Tobacco and Textile Museum in Danville.
The funds received over the years from the charitable trust have gone toward several construction projects and improvement efforts across Averett’s entire campus. That list includes renovations to Main Hall, the construction of the Student Center, start-up funding for the Bachelor of Science nursing program, the North Campus Capital Fund, funds for faculty technology training and the construction of Frank R. Campbell stadium.
Some of the money received also went toward building Averett’s primary athletic building — which houses offices for coaching staff, team locker rooms, athletic training facilities, student-athlete study areas and the main gymnasium where the basketball, volleyball and wrestling teams compete. That building was named the E. Stuart James Grant Center in her memory upon its completion in 1998.
“If you’ve never been part of an athletics family, most of my staff can tell you we spend more time here than we do at our own homes,” Director of Athletics Meg Stevens said in prepared remarks in front of an assembled crowd of coaches, athletes, school personnel and community members. “She has truly gifted us a home. Mrs. Grant and now the Trust have given a gift that will last for future generations.”
Over time, the Grant Center has come to also be a host for regional high school sporting events, summer camps, community events and graduation ceremonies for Pittsylvania County’s high schools.
The Grant Center’s versatility has made it a staple of not only the Averett experience, but also of the Dan River Region at large.
“As an Averett student, I think I can safely say we all value the support of our community and are eternally grateful to generous donors like Mrs. Grant and the Grant Trust,” said Averett senior men’s soccer player Owen Story.
Added Stevens: “Small schools need big supporters, and we are so lucky at Averett to have that here.”
